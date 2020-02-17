Lorna Fundum

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Lorna C. Fundum, 94, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Adrian Hanft will officiate.

Visitation with the family will be 4-7 p.m.Tuesday at the chapel.

She died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

1925-2020

Lorna Caroline was born June 17, 1925, in Norfolk, to William and Anna (Borgmeyer) Nicolay. She was baptized on July 12, 1925, and confirmed on April 10, 1938, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. She attended St. Peter’s Lutheran School and graduated from Battle Creek High School in 1942. Following graduation, she taught in rural schools in Madison County.

Lorna married Fred Fundum on Aug. 17, 1947. The couple was blessed with three daughters: Judy, Becky and RoNelle. During their married life, the couple lived in Battle Creek, where Lorna was employed by the Battle Creek Public Schools as the secretary to the superintendent. They were members of St. John’s Lutheran Church.

Fred died in 1978. Lorna moved to Norfolk in 1996.

At the time of her death, she was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk.

She is survived by her daughters, Judy (Jim) Miller of Hoskins, Becky (Dan) Marshall of Lincoln and RoNelle (Keith) Woodward of Concord; her grandchildren, Melissa (Ryan) Eusterwiemann and their children, Emma, Will, Sophia and Lily, Megan (T.J) Halsey and their children, Justina, Austin, Nate and Trevis, Amy (Jeremy) Johnson and their children, Logan, Chase, Kaylea and Katelyn Caroline, Shannon (Matt) Albert and their daughter, Hannah Caroline, Luke Woodward, Jake Woodward and Collin Marshall.

Lorna was preceded in death by her spouse, Fred; her brothers, William, Reuben, Frederich, Charles and Ed; and her sisters, Celesta, Viola, Louise and Pearl.

This was Lorna’s confirmation verse which was very special to her: “Godliness is profitable unto all things, having promise of the life that now is and of that which is to come.” 1 Timothy 4:8.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

