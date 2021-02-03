CROFTON — Services for Lorna Arens, 64, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. She died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at her residence under hospice care.
In other news
CREIGHTON — Private services for Maylo Knuth, 92, Creighton, will be Saturday, Feb. 6, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. The Rev. Donna Fonner will officiate with burial in Orchard Hill Cemetery in Orchard.
O’NEILL — Private memorial services for Michael Hampton, 66, Norfolk, formerly of O’Neill, will be at a later date. Burial will be in Grand Island Cemetery in Grand Island.
PILGER — Services for Jaime Gooch, 28, Bellevue, formerly of Pilger, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at the Cooper Family Community Center in Pilger.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Bailey Kvamme, 31, Norfolk, will be at a later date. He died at his residence in Norfolk.
HADAR — Memorial services for Delbert A. Dinkel, 76, of Pierce will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hadar with the Rev. Austin Ziche officiating. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Annabelle M. “Ann” Carter, 93, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 8, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. David Goehmann will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Susan M. Bartlett, 63, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Inurnment will be at the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
NEWMAN GROVE — Memorial services for LaRene A. Konopasek, 92, Norfolk, will take place this spring at the Looking Glass United Methodist Church in Newman Grove. Burial will be in the church cemetery.