Lorita Gubbels

RANDOLPH — Services for Lorita E. Gubbels, 94, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Timothy Forget will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Randolph.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday at the church with 4 p.m. Christian Mothers rosary and 7:30 p.m. wake.
She died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at the Colonial Estates of Randolph.
Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph is in charge of arrangements.
1925-2019
Lorita Elizabeth was born Aug. 18, 1925, in Menominee to her parents, Anthony “Tony” and Helen (McNally) Lange. She grew up in the Hartington area and graduated from Holy Trinity in 1943.
On Nov. 25, 1946, Lorita married Ray Vincent Gubbels at St. Frances Catholic Church in Randolph. Lorita and Ray raised their family on the family farm.
She was a member of St. Frances Catholic Church in Randolph, and a member of the Christian Mothers. For over 61 years, Lorita was a member of the Merry Mixers. She enjoyed playing cards, especially 10-point pitch and pinochle, and crocheting.
She is survived by children, Robert (Gloria) Gubbels of Streator, Ill., Howard (Eileen) Gubbels of Randolph, Darrell (Betsy) Gubbels of Franktown, Colo., Dale (Mary) Gubbels of Papillion, Jeanne (David) Haas of Yankton and Kevin (Lisa) Gubbels of Randolph; siblings Ronald Lange of Randolph, Marjorie Schock (Delos) of Blue Earth, Minn., and Delwyn (Jean) Lange of Randolph; 27 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Lorita was preceded in death by her spouse, Ray; a sister, Marcella (John) Hochstein; a sister-in-law, Violet Lange; a brother-in-law, Earl Meyer; and her grandchildren, Nick, Carolyn and Elizabeth.
Music will be provided by organist Corinne Schmit, cantor Randy Borst and Lorita’s granddaughters, who will present special music.
Pallbearers will be Lorita’s grandsons: Brian Gubbels, Adam Gubbels, Kendall Gubbels, Chris Gubbels, Ray Gubbels, Steve Gubbels, Dan Haas and Andy Haas.
