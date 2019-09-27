Lorita Gubbels

RANDOLPH — Services for Lorita E. Gubbels, 94, Randolph, are pending with Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph. She died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Colonial Estates of Randolph.
RANDOLPH — Services for Louise N. (Remington) Matthies, 76, Yankton, formerly of Randolph, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph. The Rev. Trudy Powell will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
PETERSBURG — Services for Donald H. “Don” Petsche, 72, Petersburg, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg. The Rev. Kevin Vogel and John Starman will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Emilia A. Puls-Mansfield, 30, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at her home in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Ernest C. “Ernie” Volkmer, 74, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at the Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Margaret A. Kiepke, 79, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.
TILDEN — Services for Bennet Knight Carnes, son of Michael Jr. and Jordan Carnes of Tilden, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate with burial in Grimton Cemetery in Orchard.
STANTON — Services for William D. “Bill” Karmann, 91, Stanton, are pending with Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. He died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at the Stanton Health Center.
STANTON — Services for Toshiko Varland, 89, Stanton, are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at the Stanton Health Center.
