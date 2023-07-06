 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Loris Jones

Loris Jones

NELIGH — Loris “Bud” Jones, 87, of Loveland Colo., died Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Good Samaritan Rehab Center in Loveland. Bud Jones was cremated in Loveland and a private inurnment will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.

Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh is handling the arrangements.

A public celebration of life will take place from noon until 6 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at the Neligh Legion Post 172.

1935-2023

Loris Ivan Jones was born Oct. 13, 1935, to Cornwin Jones and Mabel (Rouse) Jones in Royal. He graduated from Neligh High School in 1953. Bud joined the Army in 1955 and transferred to the Army Reserves in 1957 and was discharged in 1961. Bud took a job with the Federal Bureau of Reclamation and moved his family to Sterling, Colo.

Bud married Marlene Berg on May 29, 1960. They had three children: Steve, Randi and Julie. The family moved to Loveland, Colo., in July 1976, where Bud retired in 1998. Bud enjoyed spending time with family and having picnics in the mountains. He liked to hunt and fish. He was a member of Elks Lodge in Loveland. Bud and Marlene enjoyed travel and took many trips together.

He is survived by spouse, Marlene Jones of Loveland; son Steve Jones, who raised four children in New Jersey and currently lives in Loveland; and daughters Randi Jones of Loveland and Julie Jones of Loveland. Bud had four grandchildren: Valerie Kriger, Desiree’ Hoelzle, Benjamin Jones and Samantha Jones. Bud had six great-grandchildren: Anna Kriger, Coraline Kriger, Faelen Kriger, Cece Hoelzle, Leo Hoelzle and Mackenzie Jones.

Bud was preceded in death by his parents and five siblings: Leon Jones, Leola Schwager, Laurel Meyer, Lorita Dietz and Lenny Jones.

Lunch and drinks will be served at the gathering. Casual dress is requested. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for trees and landscaping at Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Tags

In other news

Donald Hart

Donald Hart

CREIGHTON — Services for Donald Hart, 93, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Donald Hart died Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

James Coulter

James Coulter

NORFOLK — Services for James N. “Jim” Coulter, 65,  Norfolk, formerly of Oregon, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. James Coulter died Monday, July 3, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Virginia Raasch

Virginia Raasch

NORFOLK — Services for Virginia L. Raasch, 92, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Virginia Raasch died Monday, July 3, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

Lucille Gesell

Lucille Gesell

NORFOLK — Services for Lucille L. Gesell, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 7, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Michael Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery.

Virginia Raasch

Virginia Raasch

NORFOLK — Services for Virginia L. Raasch, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 10, at Grace by Faith Lutheran Church, 1200 N. 13th St., in Norfolk (Stonacek Funeral Chapel). The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock will officiate. Burial will be in the New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.

Brad Claus

Brad Claus

NORFOLK — Services for Brad A. Claus, 59, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Brad Claus died Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Joel Veach

Joel Veach

NORFOLK — Graveside services for Joel D. Veach, 52, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Bellevue Cemetery in Bellevue. Joel Veach died Thursday, June 8, 2023, at his residence in Norfolk.

Gladys Frank

Gladys Frank

STANTON — Services for Gladys Frank, 96, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery in Stanton.

Lois Kumm

Lois Kumm

PLAINVIEW — Services for Lois R. Kumm, 87, Brunswick, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 6, at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate. Burial will be in the Brunswick Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara