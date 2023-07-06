Loris Jones

NELIGH — Loris “Bud” Jones, 87, of Loveland Colo., died Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Good Samaritan Rehab Center in Loveland. Bud Jones was cremated in Loveland and a private inurnment will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.
Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh is handling the arrangements.
A public celebration of life will take place from noon until 6 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at the Neligh Legion Post 172.
1935-2023
Loris Ivan Jones was born Oct. 13, 1935, to Cornwin Jones and Mabel (Rouse) Jones in Royal. He graduated from Neligh High School in 1953. Bud joined the Army in 1955 and transferred to the Army Reserves in 1957 and was discharged in 1961. Bud took a job with the Federal Bureau of Reclamation and moved his family to Sterling, Colo.
Bud married Marlene Berg on May 29, 1960. They had three children: Steve, Randi and Julie. The family moved to Loveland, Colo., in July 1976, where Bud retired in 1998. Bud enjoyed spending time with family and having picnics in the mountains. He liked to hunt and fish. He was a member of Elks Lodge in Loveland. Bud and Marlene enjoyed travel and took many trips together.
He is survived by spouse, Marlene Jones of Loveland; son Steve Jones, who raised four children in New Jersey and currently lives in Loveland; and daughters Randi Jones of Loveland and Julie Jones of Loveland. Bud had four grandchildren: Valerie Kriger, Desiree’ Hoelzle, Benjamin Jones and Samantha Jones. Bud had six great-grandchildren: Anna Kriger, Coraline Kriger, Faelen Kriger, Cece Hoelzle, Leo Hoelzle and Mackenzie Jones.
Bud was preceded in death by his parents and five siblings: Leon Jones, Leola Schwager, Laurel Meyer, Lorita Dietz and Lenny Jones.
Lunch and drinks will be served at the gathering. Casual dress is requested. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for trees and landscaping at Laurel Hill Cemetery.