VERDIGRE — Services for Lori Walton, 64, of Verdigre are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre.
She died Friday, April 2, 2021, at Arbor Care Center in O’Neill.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR EASTERN NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA... * Affected Area...In Iowa, Monona, Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page. In Nebraska, Knox, Cedar, Thurston, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Burt, Platte, Colfax, Dodge, Washington, Butler, Saunders, Douglas, Sarpy, Seward, Lancaster, Cass, Otoe, Saline, Jefferson, Gage, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson. * Winds...From the south-southwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 35 to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 20 to 23 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme behavior. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&
MADISON — Services for Glenn A. Wedekind, 94, of Madison will be 2 p.m. Saturday, April 3, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Madison. Susan Urbanec and the Rev. Cliff Branson will officiate.
PIERCE — Services for Adam C. Nathan, 39, of Pierce will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 5, at the United Methodist Church in Pierce with the Rev. Rodgers Chishiba officiating. Burial will be in the Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.
SPENCER — Services for Wesley Sedivy, 87, of Spencer will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 8, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spencer. Burial will be in National Cemetery in Spencer. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 78 and Army National Guard Honor Guard.
NIOBRARA — Memorial services for Norman Johnson, 72, of Verdel will be 1 p.m. Saturday, April 3, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Ponca Valley Cemetery in Verdel. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are suggested.
NORFOLK — Services for Jeffery A. Siedschlag, 36, of Norfolk are pending with Home for Funerals.
NORFOLK — Private services for Doris L. Jensen, 85, of Norfolk will be at a later date. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
ELGIN — Services for Lawrence J. “Larry” Borer, 81, of Norfolk, formerly of Elgin, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 6, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin with the Rev. John Hagemann officiating. Burial will follow at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Petersburg with military r…
BRISTOW — Services for Leland Hiatt, 82, of Bristow will be 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Bristow. The Rev. Glen Stahlecker will officiate with burial in Bristow City Cemetery.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.