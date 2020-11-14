You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lori Schrader

NELIGH — Services for Lori Schrader, 62, of Neligh will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Neligh with the Rev. Pat Nields officiating. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday with 7 p.m. wake at the church. Social distancing and current COVID-19 DHMs will be followed at both visitation and funeral. Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh is handling the arrangements.

She died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Premier Estates in Pierce.

Tags

In other news

Ruth Schumacher

Ruth Schumacher

LINDSAY — Ruth A. Schumacher, 97, of Lindsay, died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at Countryside Homes in Madison.

Lori Schrader

NELIGH — Services for Lori Schrader, 62, of Neligh will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Neligh with the Rev. Pat Nields officiating. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Mark Tomes

Mark Tomes

Mark Tomes of Aurora, Colo., formerly of Norfolk, died peacefully at his home on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, following a lengthy illness. Due to the pandemic, no services are planned. He had donated his body to science.

Angeline Vanek

Angeline Vanek

NORFOLK — Services for Angeline Vanek, 98, of Norfolk, formerly of Howells, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Interment will be at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery at Heun immediately following Mass.

Penny Haase

Penny Haase

NORFOLK — Private services for immediate family only for Penny R. Haase, 48, of Norfolk will be held. The Rev. Mark Rose will officiate.

Roger Hammer

Roger Hammer

WAYNE — Private family services for Roger L. Hammer, 69, of Wayne, will be at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne with the Rev. Jim Splitt and Deb Hammer officiating. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Leo Brand

Leo Brand

MADISON — Services for Leo C. Brand, 92, of Madison will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.

Michael Marx

Michael Marx

O’NEILL — Services for Michael Marx, 76, O’Neill, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Spencer. Military rites will be provided by Spencer American Legion Pos…

Claire Jordan

Claire Jordan

NORFOLK — Private family services for Claire E. Jordan, 79, of Coleridge, will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara