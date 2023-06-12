 Skip to main content
Lori Ruskamp

WISNER — Memorial services for Lori J. (Mrs. Bernie) Ruskamp, 57, of Pilger will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Wisner. Private family burial will be at a later date.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church with a vigil service and rosary at 7 p.m, and will continue one hour prior to the service. Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Lori Ruskamp died Friday, June 9, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.

Lydia Greder

AINSWORTH — Services for Lydia I. Greder, 74, Johnstown, will be on Tuesday, June 13, at 10:30 a.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church in Ainsworth. Burial will follow in the Ainsworth Cemetery.

Larry Easton

ATKINSON — Services for Larry Easton, 82, Atkinson, will be Wednesday, June 14, at 10:30 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Atkinson.

Ruth Bichlmeier

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Ruth A. Bichlmeier, 97, of Norfolk will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at Westridge United Methodist Church in Norfolk.

Deloris Rutten

ALBION — Services for Deloris D. Rutten, 88, of Albion will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 19, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion with the Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz officiating. Inurnment will follow in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Albion.

Kenneth Petersen

STANTON — Visitation for Kenneth P. “Ken” Petersen, 85, Stanton, will be 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, at the Home for Funerals-Stanton. Burial will be at a later date with military honors in the Stanton Cemetery.

Jude Milliken

WAYNE — Services for Jude K. Milliken, 82, of Wayne will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Wayne. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Kenneth Petersen

STANTON — Services for Kenneth P. Petersen, 85, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton. Kenneth Petersen died Thursday, June 8, 2023, at the Stanton Health Center in Stanton.

Joel Veach

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Joel D. Veach, 52, of Norfolk will be held at a later date in Omaha. Joel Veach died on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at his residence in Norfolk. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

