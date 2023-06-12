WISNER — Memorial services for Lori J. (Mrs. Bernie) Ruskamp, 57, of Pilger will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Wisner. Private family burial will be at a later date.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church with a vigil service and rosary at 7 p.m, and will continue one hour prior to the service. Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Lori Ruskamp died Friday, June 9, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.