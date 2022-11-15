 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lori Price

Lori Price

PIERCE — Memorial services for Lori A. Price, 61, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the United Church of Christ in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church in Pierce.

Lori Price died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.

Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.

1961-2022

The service will be live streamed on the Stonacek Funeral Chapel Facebook page.

Lori was born on June 3, 1961, in Broken Bow to William and Shirley (Bence) Price. She graduated from Albion High School in 1979 and went to Kearney State to receive her bachelor’s in sociology social services.

After high school, Lori worked at Head Start for four years until she got a job for Nebraska Health and Human Services in 1986. Lori worked there for 35 years until her retirement due to her health.

Lori enjoyed her dogs and cats, being “The Favorite Aunt,” reading and baking. Lori loved spending time with her family, especially her son, Zach — he was her whole life.

Lori was a member of United Church of Christ in Pierce.

Survivors include her son, Zachary Price of Pierce; siblings Bill (Tara) Price of O’Neill, Bruce (Peggy) Price of Norfolk and Michael Price of Norfolk; 15 nieces and nephews; 10 great-nieces and -nephews; Zachary’s “adopted” grandparents, Rick and Cheryl Higgins of Pierce; dear friend, Valerie Harris of Broken Bow; and an amazing support group of co-workers, friends and the community of Pierce, who showed her an abundance of compassion.

Lori was preceded in death by her parents, William and Shirley, and great-nephew Bentley Price.

Honorary casketbearers will be her nephews: Derek Price, Sirus Price, Chad Price, Caleb Price, Jonathon Price and Alec Price.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

In other news

Kathryn Ann Kurzenberg

Kathryn Ann Kurzenberg

SPRINGVIEW — Services for Kathryn Ann Kurzenberger, 84, were Nov. 7 at New Hope Community Church in Springview. The Rev. Tim Wyrick officiated. Burial was in Mount Hope Cemetery in Springview.

Carol Jordan

Carol Jordan

PIERCE — Carol L. Jordan, 60, of Pierce, formerly of Randolph, died Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Premier Estates in Pierce. No services are planned at this time. Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.

Wallace West

Wallace West

NORFOLK — Services for Wallace “Ed” West, 83, Hoskins, will be held a a later date. Wallace West died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Wayne Countryview Care and Rehabilitation in Wayne.

Joseph Schaaf

Joseph Schaaf

ATKINSON — Services for Joseph M. Schaaf, 72, Emmet, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be performed by the Atkinson American Legion Farley-Tushla Post 86.

Delores Stark

Delores Stark

CARROLL — Services for Delores M. Stark, 80, Carroll are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Delores Stark died on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Jeffrey Frady

Jeffrey Frady

NORFOLK — Services for Jeffrey M. “Jeff” Frady, 49, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Carol Jordan

Carol Jordan

PIERCE — Services for Carol L. Jordan, 60, Pierce, formerly of Randolph, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce.

Edwin Belina

Edwin Belina

CLARKSON — Services for Edwin Belina, 78, Stanton, formerly of Clarkson, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Matt Gutowski will officiate with burial in Clarkson Catholic Cemetery.

Cyrus Crandall

Cyrus Crandall

CREIGHTON — Graveside services for Cyrus Crandall, 97, Creighton, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Crofton City Cemetery in Crofton.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara