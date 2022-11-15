PIERCE — Memorial services for Lori A. Price, 61, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the United Church of Christ in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church in Pierce.
Lori Price died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.
1961-2022
The service will be live streamed on the Stonacek Funeral Chapel Facebook page.
Lori was born on June 3, 1961, in Broken Bow to William and Shirley (Bence) Price. She graduated from Albion High School in 1979 and went to Kearney State to receive her bachelor’s in sociology social services.
After high school, Lori worked at Head Start for four years until she got a job for Nebraska Health and Human Services in 1986. Lori worked there for 35 years until her retirement due to her health.
Lori enjoyed her dogs and cats, being “The Favorite Aunt,” reading and baking. Lori loved spending time with her family, especially her son, Zach — he was her whole life.
Lori was a member of United Church of Christ in Pierce.
Survivors include her son, Zachary Price of Pierce; siblings Bill (Tara) Price of O’Neill, Bruce (Peggy) Price of Norfolk and Michael Price of Norfolk; 15 nieces and nephews; 10 great-nieces and -nephews; Zachary’s “adopted” grandparents, Rick and Cheryl Higgins of Pierce; dear friend, Valerie Harris of Broken Bow; and an amazing support group of co-workers, friends and the community of Pierce, who showed her an abundance of compassion.
Lori was preceded in death by her parents, William and Shirley, and great-nephew Bentley Price.
Honorary casketbearers will be her nephews: Derek Price, Sirus Price, Chad Price, Caleb Price, Jonathon Price and Alec Price.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.