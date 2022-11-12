NORFOLK — Services for Lori A. Price, 61, Norfolk, are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Lori Price died on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk.
O’NEILL — Services for Mary Lou Wettlaufer, 94 of O’Neill will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the First Presbyterian Church in O’Neill. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday with a 7 p.m. prayer service at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. Memorials are suggested to the First Presbyterian Churc…
WISNER — Services for LaVern Hass, 98, Wisner, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the St. Matthew’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Wisner.
CARROLL — Services for Delores M. Stark, 80, Carroll are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Delores Stark died on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
WAUSA — Memorial services for Doris Rosberg, 90, Wausa, will be at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at Golgotha Lutheran Church in rural Wausa. The Rev. Jerome Leckband will officiate with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa.
HADAR — Services for Lloyd M. Spreeman, 91, of Hadar will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hadar. The Rev. Austin Ziche will officiate. Burial will be held in the Prospect Hill Cemetery, Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Wallace “Ed” West, 83, Hoskins, will be held a a later date. Wallace West died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Wayne Countryview Care and Rehabilitation in Wayne.
COLERIDGE — Services for Beth Walton, 61, Florida, formerly of Coleridge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Coleridge. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Coleridge.
