HARTINGTON — Services for Loretta M. Wohlman, 90, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington. Richard Bloomquist will officiate. Burial will be in the Hartington City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington and will continue on Wednesday an hour prior to services.
Loretta Wohlman died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
1932-2022
Loretta Mary was born on Feb. 19, 1932, in Edgemont, S.D., to Nels and Etta (Benton) Ballard. She grew up in Wyoming and moved to Maskell when she was in the eighth grade.
Loretta graduated from Obert High School in Obert. She attended Wayne State College and received her teaching degree. Loretta also worked on her master’s degree from Chadron State College. Loretta taught at numerous country schools prior to elementary school in Newcastle and then at Hartington Public School for many years.
She married Merle Everette Wohlman on May 22, 1954, in Obert. She always wondered how such a handsome man could fall in love with a skinny freckled redhead and take her for his spouse.
Merle and Loretta worked in the summers from 1987 to 1996 as trail guides for High Country Stables in Estes Park, Colo. Loretta and Merle moved into Hartington in 1990. Loretta retired at the age of 62 and then kept busy as a substitute teacher for another three to four years.
Loretta was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and the Hartington VFW Auxiliary club. She loved crocheting, knitting, painting, gardening, and making exhibits for the Cedar County Fair.
Loretta is survived by her four children: Susan (Vernon) Heese of Hartington, Guy Wohlman of St. Helena, Gary (Julie) Wohlman of Blair, Grant (Carol) Wohlman of Norfolk; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a sister, Christine Klanderud of Wynot; four nieces and one nephew; and many students who crossed her path during her lifetime.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Nels and Etta Ballard; spouse Merle on July 18, 2004, at the age of 73 years; two brothers, Nels and Jens Ballard; infant granddaughter and infant great-grandson.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren: Toni Hamilton, Tyler Peitz, Jennifer Togneri, Lisa Thoene, Ryan Wohlman, Chris Whitwer, Taylor Wohlman and Jesse Wohlman.