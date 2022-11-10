HARTINGTON — Services for Loretta G. Hahn, 96, of Hartington will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be in Lawn Ridge Cemetery in Coleridge.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday with a 7 p.m. vigil at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Visitation will continue on Saturday at the church one hour prior to services.
Loretta Hahn died Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at the Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
1926-2022
Loretta Georgia was born Oct. 5, 1926, in Randolph to Johannes “John” Wilhelm and Marie Henrietta (Hickey) Patent. She was the 10th child of 13 kids. She grew up in rural Randolph and went to rural District 28 country school there and attended Randolph High School for one year. She stayed at home to take care of her dad and three younger brothers. Loretta married Marvin Konken on April 26, 1945. Four sons were born to this union, Gail, Galen, Gary and Greg. She and Marvin lived and farmed east of Hartington. Marvin died on Feb. 12, 1962. Loretta then married Louis W. “Bill” Hahn on June 27, 1966, in Hartington.
Loretta worked as a cook at the Coleridge Schools. She cleaned the post office and the ASCS office in Hartington and several other homes in the area. She received her GED in the 1970s. Loretta taught a cake decorating class to about 50 people for adult education in Hartington. She stayed busy making and decorating cakes for all occasions. Loretta loved to make quilts, crocheting, sewing and baking. Crafts were her hobby. Her hands were seldom idle even up to the end. Loretta had been a resident of the Embers Assisted Living and Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge since January 2016.
Loretta is survived by her three sons, Gail Konken of Ponca, Galen Konken of Sterling, Colo., and Greg (Susan) Konken of Chancellor, S.D.; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son Gary John Konken; spouses Marvin Konken and Louis “Bill” Hahn; daughters-in-law Marsha L. Konken and Linda R. Konken; and 12 brothers and sisters, Hilda, Richard, George, Christian, Alfred, Ruby, Julia, Charles, Elise, Lauria, Glen, Raymond, and Gleason “Johnnie” Patent.
Pallbearers will be Gail Konken, Galen Konken, Greg Konken, Leon Konken and Adam Konken.