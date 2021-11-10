You have permission to edit this article.
NORFOLK — Services for Lorene A. “Lori” Pinnt, 73, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Lorene Pinnt died Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Memorials are suggested to Grace Lutheran Church.

1948-2021

Lori was born on May 17, 1948, to Lumir and Clara (Houdek) Nadrchal at home in Clarkson. Lori was the first twin; Loretta was born 25 minutes later. She went to grade school in Stanton until the family moved to Norfolk. She graduated from Norfolk High School in 1966.

Lori married David Pinnt on Feb. 22, 1969, in Norfolk, where they made their home.

After 25 years, they moved to the Pinnt family farm. During Lori’s working days, she worked at Gibson’s, Stinson’s and Shopko until her retirement in 2013.

Lori also worked at the Elks’ Club, VFW and American Legion in Norfolk and the Wolf’s Den in Stanton. Lori loved to bowl and play shuffleboard.

Lori was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk, where she enjoyed serving on the ladies’ aid and helping with funeral lunches.

Lori is survived by her spouse, Dave Pinnt; son Roy (Laurie) Pinnt; daughter Robin (Kent) VonKampen; grandchildren Parker Olson, Ethan Pinnt and Kaden Pinnt; siblings Norval (friend Carol Kingsley) Nadrchal and Loretta Harralson; sister-in-law Rachel Jensen; and brothers-in-law Dale Pinnt and Otto Walter.

Lori was preceded in death by her parents, Lumir and Clara; brother Dave Nadrchal; sisters-in-law Susan White, Lois Walter and Wilma Amen; and brothers-in-law Ed Amen, Ron Jensen and Ron Harralson.

Casketbearers will be Mike Dlouhy, Jamie Dlouhy, Allan Dlouhy, Kurt Jensen, Ken Kollath and Carl Miller Jr. Honorary casketbearers will be her grandchildren, Barb Jackson, Kathy Miller, Pat Broders and the Grace Lutheran Ladies Aid.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

In other news

Keith Eggen

Keith Eggen

BLOOMFIELD — Private burial for Keith Eggen, 64, Bloomfield, will be at a later date. No services are planned.

Lon Brandt

Lon Brandt

NORFOLK — Services for Lon K. Brandt, 74, Bloomfield, Mo., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be conducted…

Michael Kinney

Michael Kinney

ELGIN — Services for Michael E. “Mike” Kinney, 64, rural Elgin, are pending at Levander Funeral Home in Elgin. Michael Kinney died Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at his home.

Joe Beaty

Joe Beaty

WAYNE — Graveside services for Joe A. Beaty, 73, Wakefield, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, at the Wakefield Cemetery with military rites.

Dean Pearson

Dean Pearson

A celebration of life for Dean Pearson will be from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Pearson & Company, 7022 E. Main St., in Scottsdale, Ariz. Inurnment will be at time yet to be determined in the spring of 2022 at the Orchard Cemetery in Orchard.

Lillian Vargason

Lillian Vargason

BASSETT — Private graveside services for Lillian I. Vargason, 92, Bassett, will be on Friday, Nov. 12, in the Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery.

Michael Kinney

Michael Kinney

NELIGH — Memorial services for Michael E. “Mike” Kinney, 64, rural Elgin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Calvary Bible Church in Neligh. The Rev. Peter Sample will officiate with inurnment in Park Cemetery west of Elgin.

Donovan Dahlquist

Donovan Dahlquist

CONCORD — Services for Donovan D. Dahlquist, 88, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Evangelical Free Church in Concord. The Rev. Todd Thelen will officiate. Burial will be in the Concord Cemetery with military rites by the Laurel American Legion Post 54 and the Laurel Ve…

Betty Butler

Betty Butler

BLOOMFIELD —  Services for Betty Butler, 83, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Betty Butler died Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

