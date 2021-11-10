NORFOLK — Services for Lorene A. “Lori” Pinnt, 73, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
Lorene Pinnt died Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Memorials are suggested to Grace Lutheran Church.
1948-2021
Lori was born on May 17, 1948, to Lumir and Clara (Houdek) Nadrchal at home in Clarkson. Lori was the first twin; Loretta was born 25 minutes later. She went to grade school in Stanton until the family moved to Norfolk. She graduated from Norfolk High School in 1966.
Lori married David Pinnt on Feb. 22, 1969, in Norfolk, where they made their home.
After 25 years, they moved to the Pinnt family farm. During Lori’s working days, she worked at Gibson’s, Stinson’s and Shopko until her retirement in 2013.
Lori also worked at the Elks’ Club, VFW and American Legion in Norfolk and the Wolf’s Den in Stanton. Lori loved to bowl and play shuffleboard.
Lori was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk, where she enjoyed serving on the ladies’ aid and helping with funeral lunches.
Lori is survived by her spouse, Dave Pinnt; son Roy (Laurie) Pinnt; daughter Robin (Kent) VonKampen; grandchildren Parker Olson, Ethan Pinnt and Kaden Pinnt; siblings Norval (friend Carol Kingsley) Nadrchal and Loretta Harralson; sister-in-law Rachel Jensen; and brothers-in-law Dale Pinnt and Otto Walter.
Lori was preceded in death by her parents, Lumir and Clara; brother Dave Nadrchal; sisters-in-law Susan White, Lois Walter and Wilma Amen; and brothers-in-law Ed Amen, Ron Jensen and Ron Harralson.
Casketbearers will be Mike Dlouhy, Jamie Dlouhy, Allan Dlouhy, Kurt Jensen, Ken Kollath and Carl Miller Jr. Honorary casketbearers will be her grandchildren, Barb Jackson, Kathy Miller, Pat Broders and the Grace Lutheran Ladies Aid.
