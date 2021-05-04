AINSWORTH — Service for Lorene Kernan, 99, Bassett, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, May 7, at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Burial will be in the Grandview Cemetery in Long Pine.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth and will continue on Friday until the service begins. Masks are recommended for the visitation and service.
She died Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Rock County Hospital Long Term Care Center in Bassett.
Memorials have been suggested to the Heritage House Museum of Long Pine.