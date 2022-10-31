 Skip to main content
OSMOND — Services for Lorena L. Kumm, 97, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Osmond.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church in Osmond.

Lorena Kumm died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at the Colonial Manor in Randolph.

Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond is in charge of the arrangements.

1925-2022

Lorena was born on April 10, 1925, in Pierce County to Henry and Luella (Lau) Ellenberger. She attended rural School District 24 and St. Paul’s Lutheran School to the sixth grade in Norfolk. The Dirty Thirties stopped her education, and she did domestic work for a few years. She then went back to the farm to help harvest oats and pick corn while her brothers were away fighting World War II.

During the winter months, she worked for F.W. Woolworth Co. in Norfolk.

Lorena was united in marriage with Ervin Kumm on Sept. 1, 1946, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The couple moved to a farm northwest of Osmond, where they raised their children and farmed. In 1956, they moved northeast of Osmond and farmed there until 1981 when they built their new home in Osmond.

Lorena and Ervin traveled throughout the years to Europe, Hawaii, Mexico and throughout the United States.

Lorena was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond, Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, taught Sunday school, Quilters Club and Osmond American Legion Auxiliary Post 326.

Lorena enjoyed making quilts, gardening, playing cards, camping and being with her family whom she loved very much.

She is survived by four children: a daughter, Irene (Dennis) Hill of Sioux City, Iowa; sons Warren (Debra) Kumm of Columbus, Gordon (Ruthie) Kumm of Randolph and LeRoy (Gloria) Kumm of Osmond; a daughter-in-law, Arlis Kumm of Randolph; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Ervin; a son, Leland; parents Henry and Luella; three brothers, Gerald (Alice), Lester (Donna), Victor; and sister Irene (Al) Mantey.

Casketbearers will be Christopher Hill, Jeff Jones, Todd Kumm, Michael Kumm, Trenton Kumm, Jesse Kumm, Jeremy Kumm and Travis Kumm.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

