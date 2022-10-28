 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lorena Kumm

OSMOND — Services for Lorena L. Kumm, 97, Osmond, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond. Lorena Kumm died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at the Colonial Manor in Randolph.

Tags

In other news

James Lanphear

James Lanphear

HOSKINS — James L. Lanphear, 64, Hoskins, died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at his residence in Hoskins. No services are planned at this time.

Darlene Biermann

Darlene Biermann

WAYNE — Services for Darlene A. Biermann, 92, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Darlene Biermann died Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at her residence at Wayne Countryview in Wayne.

Gloria Roland

Gloria Roland

WAUSA — Services for Gloria Roland, 88, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Gloria Roland died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.

Duane Chamberlin

Duane Chamberlin

NORFOLK — Services for Duane L. Chamberlin, 74, Norfolk are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Duane Chamberlin died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

Dennis Buss

Dennis Buss

PIERCE — Memorial services for Dennis D. Buss, 76, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Justin Brockman will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.

Duane Chamberlin

Duane Chamberlin

NORFOLK — Services for Duane L. Chamberlin, 74, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Ray S. Wilke and Chris Asbury will officiate. Burial will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the U.S. Navy …

Joann Brummels

Joann Brummels

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Joann Brummels, 85, Prescott Valley, Ariz., will be at 11 a.m. on Nov. 10, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Shirley May

Shirley May

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Shirley A. May, 82, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Charlie Doerr will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date in L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery of Niobrara.

Duane Chamberlin

Duane Chamberlin

NORFOLK — Services for Duane L. Chamberlin, 74, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Ray S. Wilke and Chris Asbury will officiate. Burial will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the U.S. Navy …

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara