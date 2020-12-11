You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Loren Unkel

Loren Unkel

COLUMBUS — A celebration of life for Loren “Jay” Unkel, 69, Columbus, will be at a later date due to the pandemic.

He died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at the Columbus Community Hospital.

Gass Haney Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of the arrangements.

 1951-2020

He died after a long battle with COVID-19 complications with his family by his side.

Loren Jay Unkel was born on a cold winter day, Jan. 29, 1951, to Loren G. Unkel and Sarah “Sally” Sesler Unkel. Jay was a month early but was a go-getter from the start. He always would arrive early to any destination, which you can see started from birth.

Jay grew up on a farm southwest of Battle Creek, where he learned to work hard from a early age with his grandparents, dad and younger brother, Joe, on the farm.

Jay graduated from Battle Creek High School in 1969 and then went on to receive a degree in heating/air from Northeast Community College. He worked at Camaco in Columbus for many years as a welder until his retirement.

Throughout his life, Jay was blessed with two children: Stacie and Travis. He adored his time with his children and taught them many things, especially how to be a good shot with a gun. He loved his five grandkids and was always the fun Papa who loved giving different but crazy gifts and hand picked cards.

On June 20, 1992, Jay married the love of his life, Sharon Bemis Rathje, in Columbus and gained two stepsons: Shane and Rory Rathje. They spent their time together going on many adventures. They loved motorcycle rides and, for many years, would put on 15,000 miles easily in a season. They enjoyed many camping trips, vacations and adventures together over the last 28 years. The last eight years they enjoyed their winters in Arizona being snow birds.

Jay enjoyed hunting, gun collecting, motorcycle riding, karate, camping, jewelry making, wood working and his cats. He loved to make and give gifts for everyone he would meet. He never knew a stranger.

Jay is survived by his spouse, Sharon of Columbus; a daughter, Stacie (Joe) Schaecher of Tilden, their children, Kyleigh Lewis of Omaha, Jaydn Schaecher of Wheeling, W.V., Brock Schaecher of Fullerton and Sydnee Schaecher of Tilden; son Travis Unkel and grandson Zander of Watertown, Wis.; stepsons Rory (Amy) Rathje of Madison, Ind., their sons, Rily and Alec, and Shane (Teresa) Rathje of Lincoln, their children, Michael and Mandy; a brother, Joe Unkel of Norfolk; a niece, Alecia Unkel of Denver; his mother, Sarah “Sally” Unkel of Norfolk; along with many friends.

Jay was preceded in death by father, Loren G. Unkel; and his grandparents, Walter and Tillie Unkel and Paul and Carrie Sesler.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.

Tags

In other news

Janice Tift

Janice Tift

PLAINVIEW — Graveside services for Janice I. Tift, 82, Newman Grove, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, at Pleasant View Cemetery. The Rev. Becky Beckman will officiate.

Larry Moeller

Larry Moeller

CREIGHTON — Services for Larry Moeller, 72, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. He died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at his residence.

Fredie Bird

Fredie Bird

NORFOLK — Services for Fredie L. Bird, 85, Wisner, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at the Wisner Care Center.

William Seipel

William Seipel

STUART — Services for William Seipel, 86, Stuart, will be at a later date at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stuart. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the Stuart American Legion.

Kenneth Pollock

Kenneth Pollock

NELIGH — Services for Kenneth A. Pollock, 88, Neligh, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh. The Rev. Norlyn Bartens will officiate. Burial will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.

Norman Bohl

Norman Bohl

STANTON — Private services for Norman G. “Norm” Bohl, 92, Stanton, will be Monday, Dec. 14, at Plainview Congregational United Church of Christ. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard and Americ…

Clifford Filips

Clifford Filips

HARTINGTON — Services for Clifford R. Filips, 81, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. He died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at his residence.

Steven Colsden

Steven Colsden

STANTON — Private services for Steven A. Colsden, 67, Norfolk, will be Monday, Dec. 14, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate with burial in the Stanton Cemetery.

Loren Unkel

Loren Unkel

COLUMBUS — A celebration of life for Loren “Jay” Unkel, 69, Columbus, will be at a later date due to the pandemic.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara