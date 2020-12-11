Loren Unkel

COLUMBUS — A celebration of life for Loren “Jay” Unkel, 69, Columbus, will be at a later date due to the pandemic.
He died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at the Columbus Community Hospital.
Gass Haney Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of the arrangements.
1951-2020
He died after a long battle with COVID-19 complications with his family by his side.
Loren Jay Unkel was born on a cold winter day, Jan. 29, 1951, to Loren G. Unkel and Sarah “Sally” Sesler Unkel. Jay was a month early but was a go-getter from the start. He always would arrive early to any destination, which you can see started from birth.
Jay grew up on a farm southwest of Battle Creek, where he learned to work hard from a early age with his grandparents, dad and younger brother, Joe, on the farm.
Jay graduated from Battle Creek High School in 1969 and then went on to receive a degree in heating/air from Northeast Community College. He worked at Camaco in Columbus for many years as a welder until his retirement.
Throughout his life, Jay was blessed with two children: Stacie and Travis. He adored his time with his children and taught them many things, especially how to be a good shot with a gun. He loved his five grandkids and was always the fun Papa who loved giving different but crazy gifts and hand picked cards.
On June 20, 1992, Jay married the love of his life, Sharon Bemis Rathje, in Columbus and gained two stepsons: Shane and Rory Rathje. They spent their time together going on many adventures. They loved motorcycle rides and, for many years, would put on 15,000 miles easily in a season. They enjoyed many camping trips, vacations and adventures together over the last 28 years. The last eight years they enjoyed their winters in Arizona being snow birds.
Jay enjoyed hunting, gun collecting, motorcycle riding, karate, camping, jewelry making, wood working and his cats. He loved to make and give gifts for everyone he would meet. He never knew a stranger.
Jay is survived by his spouse, Sharon of Columbus; a daughter, Stacie (Joe) Schaecher of Tilden, their children, Kyleigh Lewis of Omaha, Jaydn Schaecher of Wheeling, W.V., Brock Schaecher of Fullerton and Sydnee Schaecher of Tilden; son Travis Unkel and grandson Zander of Watertown, Wis.; stepsons Rory (Amy) Rathje of Madison, Ind., their sons, Rily and Alec, and Shane (Teresa) Rathje of Lincoln, their children, Michael and Mandy; a brother, Joe Unkel of Norfolk; a niece, Alecia Unkel of Denver; his mother, Sarah “Sally” Unkel of Norfolk; along with many friends.
Jay was preceded in death by father, Loren G. Unkel; and his grandparents, Walter and Tillie Unkel and Paul and Carrie Sesler.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.