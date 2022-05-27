 Skip to main content
Loren Petersen

Loren Petersen

OMAHA — Private memorial services for Dr. Loren P. Petersen, 84, will be conducted under the direction of John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory, 14151 Pacific St., in Omaha.

Dr. Loren Petersen died Sunday, May 22, 2022.

1937-2022

It is with a heavy heart we share the passing of Dr. Loren Paul Petersen, 84 years of age.

Unfortunately there aren’t enough words in this world to describe how much Loren meant to us and to everyone around him. But the impact he had can be seen through the lives of those he touched and the impact it had on them. He gave so much to the world and to anyone who needed a helping hand without expecting anything in return.

Born Aug. 21, 1937, Loren was an amazing spouse, father, grandfather and friend; he was a person you could count on for anything. He never wanted recognition or thanks for what he did, only to leave the world a better place than he found it, and he accomplished just that. His kindness and love will be forever missed.

He was preceded in death by parents, Emil and Lorraine; his brothers, Herbert, Carl, Lee and Robert; and his sisters, Bernice and Lois.

Those left to cherish his memory and carry on his legacy include his spouse, Karen; children Holly, Carey (Linda) and Matt (Kim); and grandchildren Sara, Christina, Kelly, Paul and Heidi.

Clarice Holm

Clarice Holm

HARTINGTON — Services for Clarice Holm, 100, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Clarice Holm died Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.

Jane Christiansen

Jane Christiansen

NORFOLK — Services for Jane E. Christiansen, 72, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Jane Christiansen died Monday, May 23, 2022, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Philip Schroeder

Philip Schroeder

BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Bloomfield mayor Philip Schroeder, 53, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 28, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Margaret Reisdorff

Margaret Reisdorff

BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Margaret M. Reisdorff, 78, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 2, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Inurnment will be at a later date at the Union Cemetery in Battle Creek.

Garth Swett

Garth Swett

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Garth G. Swett, 30, Long Pine, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday June 1, at the Ainsworth Assembly of God Church. Inurnment will follow in the Grandview Cemetery at Long Pine.

Audrey Trudell

Audrey Trudell

NIOBRARA — Services for Audrey Trudell, 53, Santee, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Audrey Trudell died Friday, May 27, 2022, at Continental Springs Nursing Home in South Sioux City.

David Reeves

David Reeves

Services for David A. Reeves, 79, formerly of Madison, were May 18 at Mountain Vista United Methodist Church in West Jordan, Utah. Burial was at Sandy, Utah.

Alene Monson

Alene Monson

HASTINGS — Memorial services for Alene Ochsner Monson, formerly of Madison, will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at the First Presybterian Church in Hastings. Alene Ochsner Monson died Oct. 11, 2021, in Lincolnshire, Ill.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

