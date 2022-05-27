OMAHA — Private memorial services for Dr. Loren P. Petersen, 84, will be conducted under the direction of John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory, 14151 Pacific St., in Omaha.
Dr. Loren Petersen died Sunday, May 22, 2022.
1937-2022
It is with a heavy heart we share the passing of Dr. Loren Paul Petersen, 84 years of age.
Unfortunately there aren’t enough words in this world to describe how much Loren meant to us and to everyone around him. But the impact he had can be seen through the lives of those he touched and the impact it had on them. He gave so much to the world and to anyone who needed a helping hand without expecting anything in return.
Born Aug. 21, 1937, Loren was an amazing spouse, father, grandfather and friend; he was a person you could count on for anything. He never wanted recognition or thanks for what he did, only to leave the world a better place than he found it, and he accomplished just that. His kindness and love will be forever missed.
He was preceded in death by parents, Emil and Lorraine; his brothers, Herbert, Carl, Lee and Robert; and his sisters, Bernice and Lois.
Those left to cherish his memory and carry on his legacy include his spouse, Karen; children Holly, Carey (Linda) and Matt (Kim); and grandchildren Sara, Christina, Kelly, Paul and Heidi.