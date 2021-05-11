NIOBRARA — Services for Loren Hawk, 61, Santee, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. He died Monday, May 10, 2021, at Bryan Medical Center West in Lincoln.
Services for Shane C. Bright, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 7, at North Heartland Community Church, 4800 Northwest 88th St., in Kansas City, Mo.
NORFOLK — Visitation with family for LaMar A. Hawkins, 59, Norfolk, will be 3-5 p.m. Saturday, May 15, at Home for Funerals, 1203 W. Norfolk Ave., in Norfolk.
Services for Elsie “Cookie” (Carroll) O’Hare, 86, Antioch, Ill., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 13, at Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, in Zion, Ill. The Rev. Tim Bycroft will officiate with burial in North Shore Garden of Memories in North Chicago, Ill.
Richard E. “Rick” Anderson Sr., 68, Yankton, died Thursday, May 6, 2021, at his home in Yankton.
ELGIN — Services for Lucille “Lucy” Allemang, 92, Neligh, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 15, at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Neligh. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate. Burial will be in St. Theresa’s Cemetery in Clearwater.
NORFOLK — Services for Brian L. “Rhino” Reineke, 45, Norfolk, formerly of Randolph, will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 16, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Private inurnment will be at the Randolph City Cemetery at a later date.
WAYNE — Services for Tom E. McCright, 94, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 12, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Burial with military rites will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
HUMPHREY — Services for Richard Wegener, 62, Lindsay, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 15, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Revs. Eric Olsen and James Novotny will officiate with burial in the Sacred Heart Cemetery at Cornlea.