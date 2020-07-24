WAYNE — Graveside services for Loren Dunklau, 80, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, at the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Masks are required.
He died Friday, July 17, 2020, at Countryview Estates in Wayne.
Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
Loren Lloyd Dunklau was born on Dec. 26, 1939, on a farm in Wayne County to Lloyd and Lois (Beckman) Dunklau. He graduated from Randolph High School. He was a lifelong truck driver. Loren was a member of the Wayne Eagles Club Aerie 3757.
Loren is survived by his children, John (Diann) Dunklau of Carroll and Jewell Barroso (Kevin Beatty) of Corsicana, Texas; his sisters, Logene (Myron) Strathman of Randolph, Linda Ladas of Chincoteague, Va., and Lynette Caldwell of North Platte; his stepchildren, Christine Barefield of Hadar, Cindy Nelson, Karrie Dudley, Harold Nelson, and Chris Nelson; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins.
Loren was preceded in death by his parents; a son, La Monte; and a niece, Melanie Strathman.