Loren Carroll

STANTON — Graveside memorial services for Loren Carroll, 71, will be conducted with military honors at 11 a.m. Friday, July 29, at the Stanton Cemetery in Stanton.

Loren Caroll died Sunday, July 17, 2022, at his residence.

1950-2022

Loren Dale Carroll was born Sept. 14, 1950, in Norfolk to David and Helen (Heller) Carroll. Loren was raised on a farm, where he did a lot of hunting and fishing on Union Creek with his brothers and neighbor kids. He attended country School District 17 until the eighth grade. He then attended and graduated from Stanton High School in 1968.

After graduation, Loren attended the University of Nebraska School of Technical Agriculture in Curtis. He graduated with an associate degree in agricultural conservation and civil engineering technology.

Loren was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1970 and served with the 196th Light Weapons Infantry Division in the Vietnam War. He was awarded the Combat Infantryman’s Badge, the Vietnam Gallantry Cross and a Purple Heart. Upon his honorable discharge from the Army, Loren returned home to Stanton to farm with his father and brother.

Loren was united in marriage to Mardel Ham on Aug. 24, 1990, in the Stanton Methodist Church and continued to farm south of Stanton. Loren loved farming, especially raising cattle.

Loren loved spending time with Mardel, going on their anniversary trips, to movies and going to concerts with her. He also enjoyed talking with his farming and veteran buddies. Loren was very loved by his nieces, and he enjoyed teasing them.

Loren was a lifelong member of the Stanton Methodist Church. He was also an active member of the Stanton VFW Post 3602, Stanton County Cow Calf Association and the Disabled American Veterans.

Loren was honored to be part of the June 2016 Vietnam Veterans Flights in which he flew to Washington, D.C., to visit the Vietnam Memorial Wall with other veterans. He was also given a Quilt of Valor by the VFW for his service in the Vietnam War.

He is survived by Mardel, his spouse of 32 years; his brothers, Leon (Carol) Carroll of Lincoln and Don (Mary) Carroll of Stanton; sisters-in-law H. Lois Jacobson and Ellen Ham, both of California, and Glenda (Jim) Satter of Arizona. He also is survived by his aunts, Joyce Heller and Delores Schoenrock, and his 12 nieces, five nephews and many great-nephews and great-nieces.

