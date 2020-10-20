Loren Breding

PIERCE — Services for Loren L. Breding, 73, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Pierce. The Rev. Jacob Tuma will officiate. Burial will be in parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
He died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at his home in Pierce.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.
1947-2020
Loren Lee Breding was born Sept. 22, 1947, in Randolph, the son of Clarence and Freda (Schroeder) Breding. He was baptized on March 31, 1948, and confirmed June 4, 1961, both at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph.
He attended grade school at a country school in rural Randolph and graduated from Randolph High School in 1965 before moving to Pierce in 1966.
He married Sandy Zautke on March 3, 1966, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Pierce. Two daughters were born to this union: Khristy and Karla. They later divorced.
He later married Pat Swallow on March 18, 1995, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Pierce.
Loren worked for Bennett Grain for 10 years, then Dvorak Brothers for 20 years, and then for Backus Sand and Gravel until he retired in 2019.
Loren enjoyed socializing, watching the Nebraska Cornhuskers, eating ice cream and having a good sense of humor. He was a member of St John’s Lutheran Church in rural Pierce.
Survivors include his spouse, Pat Breding of Pierce; his daughters, Khristy (Len) Schmale of Carroll, Karla Breding and friend Gary Pfeiffer of Norfolk; stepdaughters Michelle (Kevin) Schulze of Omaha, Lisa Swallow and friend Paul Rogers of Indianapolis, Ind.; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Rodney Breding of Randolph; five nephews and a niece; and a brother-in-law, Larry Paulsen of Plainview.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Freda; a twin sister, Karen Cline; a sister, Jacquelin Dohmen; a great-granddaughter, Skylar Allemann; and two nieces.
Organist will be Jean Zautke playing “Amazing Grace,” “How Great Thou Art” and “On Eagles Wings.” Casketbearers will be Scott Backhaus, Dave Owens, Kevin Koehn, Roger Kuehler, Jim Miller and Junior Dvorak.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.