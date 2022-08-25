BLOOMFIELD - Services for Lorelei Fehringer, 84, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Lorelei Fehringer died Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Sanford U.S.D. Medical Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.
ALBION — Services for Iver G. Bygland, 94, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Immanuel-Zion (South Branch) Church, 1726 310th Ave., in rural Albion. Vicar Elizabeth Goehring and the Rev. Terry Larson will officiate. Burial will be in South Branch Cemetery.
AINSWORTH — Services for Rosalie “Lucy” Vargason, 97, Columbus, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Burial will be in Willowdale Cemetery northwest of Newport.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Dorene L. Hoffmann, 71, Battle Creek, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Claire Gager will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Private graveside services for Norman C. Niles, 87, Norfolk, will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Chris Asbury will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644, and the U.S. Army Honors Guard.
BASSETT — Graveside memorial services for Aynsley C. Haller, 87, Bassett, will be at a later date under the direction of Hoch Funeral Home in Bassett.
NORFOLK — Private services for Ronald L. “Ron” Herian, 80, Norfolk, will be at a later date.
ALBION — Services for Doris E. Johnson, 97, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. The Rev. Carolann Hopcke will officiate with burial in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.
