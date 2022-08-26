 Skip to main content
Lorelei Fehringer

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Lorelei Fehringer, 84, of Bloomfield will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Bloomfield. The Revs. David Mhagama and Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

Lorelei Fehringer died Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Lorelei Fae (Saunders) Fehringer, daughter of James and Mabel (Backmen) Saunders, was born Nov. 13, 1937, at Dixon. She attended Dixon High School. Lorelei was united in marriage to Stanley Fehringer on Sept. 5, 1961, in Bloomfield. Eleven children were born to them: Daniel, Therese, Darrel, Susan, Karen, Carol, Brenda, Paul, Matthew, Michael and John.

Lorelei lived in Bloomfield after her marriage where she was very active in raising her 11 children. She was a wife, mother, teacher and worked at NorthStar Larry Pendergast3 Services. Lorelei was an active member at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church and the altar society. She was very strong, loving and faithful to the end.

Lorelei is survived by her children, Daniel (Shelly) Fehringer of Wayne, Therese (Pat) Trenhaile of Lincoln, Darrel (Barb) Fehringer of Bloomfield, Susan Fehringer of Norfolk, Karen (Paul) Sergent of Sioux Falls, S.D., Carol (Steve) Coolidge of Norfolk, Brenda (Damon) Munroe of Lincoln, Paul Fehringer of Wayne, Matthew (Jen) Fehringer of Hastings, Michael (Penny) Fehringer of Wayne and John (Sheena) Fehringer of Bloomfield; 38 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; siblings Lynette Benjamin of Omaha and Leta (Ben) Whitlock of Ponca; in-laws Anita Saunders of Dixon, Mark (Ellen) Fehringer, Rita (Gerald) Brabec, Eileen Newton, John Andreasen and Norbert (Florence) Fehringer; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Stanley Fehringer; parents James and Mabel Saunders; siblings Larry (Sally) Saunders, Lowell Saunders, LaVonne (Lloyd Vaughn and Woodrow) Svatos, Lois (Robert Swallow and Jim) Cavanaugh and Linda (Gene Benjamin and Kenneth) Koch; in-laws Vernon White, and Wayne Benjamin, William (Mathilda) Fehringer, Cletus Fehringer, Gordon (Virginia) Fehringer, Robert Fehringer, Jeanette Andreasen, Bernie Newton and Robert Morgan; one great-grandchild; and nieces and nephews.

