NORFOLK — Memorial services for Lorelei Belt, 90, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the United Church of Christ in Pierce. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa.
Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
She died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at CHI Health Plainview in Plainview.
1929-2019
Lorelei Mae Belt was born March 13, 1929, to Roy and Vivian (Carlson) Erickson, on a farm near Craig. The family later moved to a farm near Wausa. Lorelei attended country school and graduated from Wausa High School.
She married LeRoy “Pete” Benson, and they farmed near Wausa. They were the parents of four children. Pete was killed in a truck accident in 1971.
On July 7, 1974, Lorelei married Olin A. Belt at Wausa. They served several churches in the area. Lorelei and Olin retired to Norfolk in 1991 and later moved to Pierce to live with their daughter, Linda.
Lorelei liked baking, sewing, reading, gardening and family get-togethers.
Lorelei is survived by her daughter, Linda; a son, Lonnie (Sharon); a daughter, Pam; her grandchildren, Rob (Susie), Romana, Julie (Matt) and Marie (Shawn); her great-grandchildren, Brook (Troy), Victoria, Susie (Ernie), Casandra, Lizandra, Llovani and Briggs; her brothers, Duane (Glenny) and Lowell (Mary Lou); her sisters, Yvonne (Don), Betty (Eldon), Glenda (Dennis), Anita and Janet; her sister-in-law, Gladys; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her spouses; a son, Larry; a daughter, Lynette and her spouse, Pat; a son-in-law, Dwaine; a grandson, Jay; a granddaughter-in-law, Lisa; and a brother, Don.