BATTLE CREEK — Services for Loreen H. Glandt, 97, of Battle Creek will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 13, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the church. Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the Lions Club, Parks of Pride Foundation or Community Pride Care Center.
Loreen Glandt died Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1926-2023
Loreen was born Feb. 13, 1926, in Meadow Grove to Henry and Martha (Schott) Wisch. She attended St. John Lutheran School and graduated from Battle Creek High School in 1944.
On May 29, 1949, Loreen married Kenneth Martin Glandt at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The couple enjoyed 64 years of marriage and were blessed with three daughters.
Loreen began her career by working at Zimmerman Insurance in Battle Creek. She felt lucky to work in various positions in the many different cities they lived in. She loved the challenge of learning new roles and meeting new people. She also enjoyed exploring and embracing all the landscapes and culture in the areas they lived and visited.
In 1987, Loreen and Ken chose to retire to their hometown of Battle Creek, where they put their energy into giving back to their community. They spent many volunteer hours working at the Parks of Pride by writing grants for the park and also working and tending to the trees and flowerbeds and working with the Friends of the Park. She found many ways to pass on her love of gardening, flower beds and cooking her special pies and soups for her children and grandchildren.
Loreen was a dedicated member of the Lions Club and enjoyed volunteering at the hospital. She loved spending time with her family and serving in many capacities in the Lutheran Church. She left a legacy of hard work, service to others and the importance of faith and family.
Loreen is survived by her daughters, Lynn (James) Wood of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Karen (Randy) Ritterbush of Battle Creek and Marianne (David) Meyer of Lincoln; and many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Ken; sister Norma (Bud) Bridges; and brother Dick (Marion) Wisch.
The funeral service will be livestreamed on the Home for Funerals website.
