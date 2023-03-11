 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Loreen Glandt

Loreen Glandt

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Loreen H. Glandt, 97, of Battle Creek will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 13, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the church. Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to the Lions Club, Parks of Pride Foundation or Community Pride Care Center.

Loreen Glandt died Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

1926-2023

Loreen was born Feb. 13, 1926, in Meadow Grove to Henry and Martha (Schott) Wisch. She attended St. John Lutheran School and graduated from Battle Creek High School in 1944.

On May 29, 1949, Loreen married Kenneth Martin Glandt at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The couple enjoyed 64 years of marriage and were blessed with three daughters.

Loreen began her career by working at Zimmerman Insurance in Battle Creek. She felt lucky to work in various positions in the many different cities they lived in. She loved the challenge of learning new roles and meeting new people. She also enjoyed exploring and embracing all the landscapes and culture in the areas they lived and visited.

In 1987, Loreen and Ken chose to retire to their hometown of Battle Creek, where they put their energy into giving back to their community. They spent many volunteer hours working at the Parks of Pride by writing grants for the park and also working and tending to the trees and flowerbeds and working with the Friends of the Park. She found many ways to pass on her love of gardening, flower beds and cooking her special pies and soups for her children and grandchildren.

Loreen was a dedicated member of the Lions Club and enjoyed volunteering at the hospital. She loved spending time with her family and serving in many capacities in the Lutheran Church. She left a legacy of hard work, service to others and the importance of faith and family.

Loreen is survived by her daughters, Lynn (James) Wood of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Karen (Randy) Ritterbush of Battle Creek and Marianne (David) Meyer of Lincoln; and many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Ken; sister Norma (Bud) Bridges; and brother Dick (Marion) Wisch.

The funeral service will be livestreamed on the Home for Funerals website.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Tags

In other news

Rodney Schmidt

Rodney Schmidt

HARTINGTON — Services for Rodney J. Schmidt, 81, of St. Helena, are pending with Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

Aaron Kinnan

Aaron Kinnan

TILDEN — Services for Aaron Kinnan, 37, of Oakdale are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.

Loreen Glandt

Loreen Glandt

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Loreen H. Glandt, 97, of Battle Creek will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 13, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Donald Effle

Donald Effle

NORFOLK — Services for Donald Effle, 80, of Norfolk are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.

Oda Schneider

Oda Schneider

LINDSAY — Oda M. (Preister) Schneider, 71, Palmetto, Fla., formerly of the Lindsay area, died Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Manatee Memorial Hospital after having heart surgery. Memorial services will be at a later date.

Ruth Werner

Ruth Werner

BASSETT — Memorial services for Ruth E. Werner, 95, of St. Paul, formerly of North Loup, will be held at a later date. Hoch Funeral Home of Bassett is in charge of arrangements.

Nivan Hornik

Nivan Hornik

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Nivan “Nick” Hornik, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 14, at Community Bible Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Pastor Stephan Miller will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Pauline Luttman

Pauline Luttman

STANTON — Services for Pauline L. Luttman, 97, of Stanton are pending with Home for Funerals in Stanton.

Dylan Garwood

Dylan Garwood

SPENCER — Private family services for Dylan Garwood, 44, of Butte will be held. Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of arrangements.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara