Lonnie Wood

Lonnie Howard Wood was born near Stanton on Feb. 21, 1936, to Howard Wood and Eleanor Wood (Kuester), both deceased. He passed on Jan. 31, 2023, at home in Sun City West, Ariz.
He graduated from Stanton High School and Wayne State College. He married Connie Wood (Muller) in Yankton in 1959.
Lonnie’s spouse of 53 years, Connie, passed in 2012. He is survived by companion Jean Pohlman; sons Robert (David) of Phoenix, Ariz., and David (Karen) of Centennial, Colo.; grandchildren Kate and Matt Wood of Centennial; brother Donald (Phyllis) Wood of Pierce; sister Betty (Curt) Lezanic of San Antonio, Texas; sister-in-law Jean Muller (Skip) of Omaha; and nieces and nephews.
In the mid 1950s Lonnie entered the army and served in the 101st Airborne. Following his military service, he earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Wayne State College and taught at Nehawka while continuing his education. He earned a doctor of education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln while serving as principal and eventually superintendent of schools in Bennington.
In 1970, he began teaching in the Education Department at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colo., retiring in 2002. He had a passion for “teaching the teachers to teach,” and touched and inspired many future educators.
Lonnie bravely fought his disease of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis in his last years. He reluctantly moved from Fort Collins to Sun City West, Ariz., to accommodate his breathing struggles due to altitude. He had a passion for fishing, the mountains, the outdoors and enjoyed playing bridge with friends.
The family invites you to an informal gathering that will be held at Allnut Mortuary in Fort Collins (Drake Street) on May 20, 2023, from noon until 2 p.m. Food will be catered.