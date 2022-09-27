 Skip to main content
Lonnie Bartak

CLARKSON — Services for Lonnie Bartak, 61, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Michele Monroe-Clark will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday and will continue Saturday an hour prior to service time at the church.

Lonnie Bartak died Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at the TriStar Summit Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn.

Miller Funeral Home in Clarkson is in charge of the arrangements.

1961-2022

Lonnie was born April 25, 1961, in Columbus to Norman and Delores (King) Bartak. Lonnie was baptized and confirmed at New Zion Presbyterian Church and graduated from Clarkson High School in 1979. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1980 to 1984.

He loved farming with his dad, going camping, fishing and riding his motorcycles. He enjoyed woodworking, and for a while, did commercial vehicle painting.

Lonnie loved spending time with his family and making trips to Sturgis, S.D. For the past seven-plus years, Lonnie has been driving truck for Nussbaum Transportation, which was his dream job.

Lonnie is survived by his companion, Peggy Gundersen of Randolph; two sisters, Sharon Matthies of Randolph and Shirley (Don) Guernsey of Columbus; biological son, Matt Sukup and his son, Case of Norfolk; nieces, nephews and friends.

Lonnie was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Delores Bartak.

Memorials are suggested to the family. In lieu of sending out thank you notes, the family would like to express their sincere thank you for all that have shown them love and support during this time.

Condolences may be sent to www.millersfh.com.

Lonnie Bartak

