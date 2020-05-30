COVID-19 Nebraska cases

HARTINGTON — Services for Loni Lee Burbach, 56, Norfolk, will be on Monday, June 1, at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington, with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Services will be limited to 100 people and face masks will be required. You may watch a live stream of the funeral at https://www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live/. Burial of his cremated remains will be in the Sacred Heart cemetery in Wynot. Visitation will be one hour prior to services on Monday from 9 to 10 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

He died on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at his residence.

Loni Lee was born on Oct. 21, 1963, in Yankton, to Dr. Daniel M. and Diane Mae (Forinash) Burbach. He grew up in Wynot and graduated from Wynot High School in 1983. He moved to Ainsworth and managed the Pizza Hut. It was here that he met and married Jeanie Lauer in November 1987. A daughter, Casey was born to this union. Loni and Jeanie divorced and then Loni moved to Norfolk, where he began working for Stanley Petroleum and continued to work for until his death.

Loni enjoyed fishing, golfing, playing softball, gardening, camping and playing cribbage.

Loni is survived by his daughter, Casey (Josh) Masen of Omaha, and their daughter Willow; brother Tim (Fay) Burbach of Hartington; niece Ashley (Forrest) Dendinger and family of Hartington; nephew Matt (Becky) Burbach of Columbus; and four aunts and spouses Sharon (Jay) Stockwell of Loveland, Colo., Linda (Tom) Steffen of Hartington, Vicky Pick of Wayne, Kathy (Marion) Vinton of Hartington, Sally (LeRoy) Beste of Wynot.

Loni was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Diane Burbach; stepfather Maurice Wuebben; sister Kelli Jo at age 50 on July 27, 2015; uncle and aunt Duane and LaDonna Burbach.

Loni Burbach

Loni Burbach

HARTINGTON — Services for Loni Lee Burbach, 56, Norfolk, will be on Monday, June 1, at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington, with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Services will be limited to 100 people and face masks will be required. You may watch a live stream of the funer…

