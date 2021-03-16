BLOOMFIELD — Private services for Lona Shalberg, 99, Bloomfield, will be Friday, March 19, at First Trinity Lutheran Church In Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
She died Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Lincoln.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
1921-2021
The service will be livestreamed on First Trinity Lutheran Church Facebook page.
Lona Charlotte Stark was born on June 6, 1921, at Bloomfield, to Richard and Anna (Jensen) Stark. She attended school through the eighth grade. Lona attended church at First Trinity Lutheran in Bloomfield and was confirmed March 21, 1937.
On Sept. 27, 1939, Lona married LaVern Shalberg in Hartington. In 1957 the Shalberg family moved to Chapman, where they operated their business, The Red Horse Café. In 1964, they moved to Central City and operated the Central Motel and Skelly Service Station.
From there, the Shalberg family moved to Norman, Okla., in the late ‘70s. Lona moved back to Nebraska in 2013 to Hickman, where she lived her remaining years.
Lona loved playing cards, dancing, music (George Strait), quilting, embroidery and bowling. She listened to Lawrence Welk each week and danced with him once. She enjoyed watching golf if Tiger Woods was playing, and The Johnny Carson Show. Lona also loved socializing.
Lona is survived by her daughter, Gloria (Tim) McDermott of Wilber; a son, Jerry (Sue) Shalberg of Grand Island; a daughter, Connie (Doug) Ruben of Lincoln; four granddaughters, Wendy, Dawn, Kim and Nicole; two grandsons, Todd and Troy; six great-grandchildren, Jessica, Blake, Reid, Grant, Elise, Collin, Olivia and Kimberly; one great-great-grandson, Camon; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, LaVern; her sons, Larry and Jackie; a great-grandson, Jason; parents Richard and Anna Stark; her sisters, Esther Stark, Ida White, Minnie McShannon and Bernice Hall; and her brothers, Victor, Gerald and Virgil Stark.