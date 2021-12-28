Lon Dubois

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Lon L. Dubois, 80, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Ray Wilke and Christopher Asbury will officiate. Inurnment will be in the New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.
1941-2021
He entered heaven’s gates Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
Lon was born on Oct. 14, 1941, at Friend, to Bernard DuBois and Everna Weber DuBois. They lived on a farm near Ohiowa, Neb., until Lon was about 7 years old. They then moved to Lincoln. Lon attended Lincoln schools and graduated from Lincoln High in 1960. Though he grew up in a city, he loved all things farm-related. He pursued a wildlife management degree and graduated from the University of Nebraska in 1965.
He married Myrna Westover from Burwell in 1965. He attended Lutheran Theological Seminary in Fremont. When it closed, he transferred to Lutheran Theological Seminary in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. He graduated with a master’s of divinity degree in 1969, and was ordained into the ministry. He served several small churches in Nebraska; the last being Trinity Lutheran in Winside. He then began teaching high school and taught biology, earth science, chemistry and physics in three small schools.
He and his spouse had two daughters, Letha Grey (Scott) of Norfolk and Laurel Longe (Robert) of Wayne. Grandchildren include Dylan Grey, Aniyah Grey and Genesis Grey, and Isaiah Longe and Noah Longe. Lon was devoted to his children and grandchildren — they were his main focus.
Lon was a quiet man, very devout in his faith. He prayed daily for a long list of people, did daily Bible reading and loved his Lord and his church family at Grace Lutheran.
Lon loved the beautiful earth God has given us and spent most of his time, when possible, outside working in or enjoying his yard. He loved animals of all kinds and fed any creatures that ventured into his yard, especially birds. He took pictures of the sunset on certain days of the year for at least 50 years.
He was a member of the Yankton Area Aeronautics Association and enjoyed visiting with those friends about airplanes. He built model airplanes for most of his life.
He is survived by his spouse, Myrna; his daughters and their families. He was preceded in death by his twin brother, who passed in infancy; and by his parents and grandparents; a favorite uncle; and many cousins.
