NORFOLK — Services for Lon L. Dubois, 80, of Norfolk are pending with Home for Funerals.
Lon Dubois died Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at the Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Steven B. Stortz, 57, of Hampton, Iowa, formerly of Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery.
EWING — Services for Gloria Dierks, 89, of Ewing will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Ewing with burial to follow in the St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery. The Rev. John Norman will officiate.
NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Gary H. Ashby, 86, of Newman Grove will be 10 a.m., Friday, Dec. 24, at the United Methodist Church in Newman Grove with the Rev. Terry Buol officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery, Albion, with military rites conducted by American Legion Post 73 of …
NORFOLK — Services for Steven Stortz, 57, of Hampton, Iowa, formerly of Norfolk, are pending at the Home for Funerals.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Audrey A. Huntley, 79, of Norfolk will be 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave. The Rev. Rodgers Chishiba will officiate.
VERDIGRE — Services for Donna Maly, 98, of Verdigre will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in the church cemetery.
COLUMBUS — Services for Howard J. Hughes,90, of Columbus will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus.
PIERCE — Memorial services for Pamela J. Halsey, 64, of Pierce will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce with the Rev. Gordon Bruce officiating.
NORFOLK — Services for Irene McCoy, 81, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Scott Schilmoeller officiating.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.