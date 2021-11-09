You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lon Brandt

NORFOLK — Services for Lon K. Brandt, 74, Bloomfield, Mo., formerly of Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Lon Brandt died Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at his residence in Bloomfield, Mo.

Tags

In other news

Donovan Dahlquist

Donovan Dahlquist

LAUREL — Services for Donovan D. Dahlquist, 88, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Donovan Dahlquist died Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.

Michael Kinney

Michael Kinney

NELIGH — Memorial services for Michael E. “Mike” Kinney, 64, rural Elgin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Calvary Bible Church in Neligh. The Rev. Peter Sample will officiate with inurnment in Park Cemetery west of Elgin.

Evelyn Wojcik

Evelyn Wojcik

LINDSAY — Services for Evelyn E. Wojcik, 92, Lindsay, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Dean Pearson

Dean Pearson

A celebration of life for Dean Pearson will be from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Pearson & Company, 7022 E. Main St., in Scottsdale, Ariz. Inurnment will be at time yet to be determined in the spring of 2022 at the Orchard Cemetery in Orchard.

Lorraine German

Lorraine German

PIERCE — Services for Lorraine M. German, 98, formerly of Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. The Rev. Tim Forget and Deacon Doug Tunink will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Pierce.

Lillian Vargason

Lillian Vargason

BASSETT — Private graveside services for Lillian I. Vargason, 92, Bassett, will be on Friday, Nov. 12, in the Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery.

Joe Beaty

Joe Beaty

WAYNE — Services for Joe A. Beaty, 73, Wakefield, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Joe Beaty died Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at an Omaha hospital.

Lorene Pinnt

Lorene Pinnt

NORFOLK — Services for Lorene A. “Lori” Pinnt, 73, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.

Betty Butler

Betty Butler

BLOOMFIELD —  Services for Betty Butler, 83, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Betty Butler died Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara