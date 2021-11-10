NORFOLK — Services for Lon K. Brandt, 74, Bloomfield, Mo., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be conducted at the cemetery by the American Legion Post 16, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644, American Legion Riders and the U.S. Army Honors Guard.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral chapel.
Lon Brandt died Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at his residence in Bloomfield, Mo.