NORFOLK — Services for Lon K. Brandt, 74, of Bloomfield, Mo., formerly of Norfolk, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. with the Rev. Terry Buol officiating. Interment will be at the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral chapel. Military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644, American Legion Riders and the United States Army Honors Guard.
Lon Brandt died Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at his residence in Bloomfield, Mo., after a brief illness.
1947-2021
Lon Kenneth Brandt was born in Norfolk and raised in the Randolph area. He graduated from Randolph High in 1965 where shortly after he joined the Army. He served in the Army from 1966 to 1968, serving one tour in Germany. He was a member of the NRA, VFW, Paralyzed Veterans of America and numerous other organizations.
After living in Nebraska, he came to Missouri in 1995 where he settled in Bloomfield for the remainder of his days, working at the Purina Plant in Bloomfield, Mo., until retirement.
He was married to Rhonda Stacey in November 1976 until her passing in 1982. Lon was then married to Hallie Fernau on Jan. 05, 1990, until her passing in 2013.
Surviving Lon is one son, Kenneth Brandt of Georgetown, Texas; one daughter, Joyce, husband Christopher Clark of Milton, Fla., and their three children, Alexis Milavickas, her husband, Mark of Fort Hood, Texas, Christine Clark and Jesse Clark, both of Milton; one brother, Jon Brandt of Pierce; one sister, Marilyn Schwandt of New Ulm, Minn.; and longtime companion Shirley Campbell of Bloomfield, Mo. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and their families.
Lon was preceded in death by his brother, Raymond Brandt; and sisters-in-law Connie Brandt and Katherine Dalke (Brandt).
Casketbearers will be Joe Brandt, Thomas Wiese, Connor Brandt, Cadin Brandt, Keith Kahlo and Tyson Schwandt.
