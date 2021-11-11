You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE...Knox, Cedar, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Boone, Madison,
Stanton and Platte Counties.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.

&&

Lon Brandt

Lon Brandt

NORFOLK — Services for Lon K. Brandt, 74, of Bloomfield, Mo., formerly of Norfolk, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. with the Rev. Terry Buol officiating. Interment will be at the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral chapel. Military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644, American Legion Riders and the United States Army Honors Guard.

Lon Brandt died Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at his residence in Bloomfield, Mo., after a brief illness.

1947-2021

Lon Kenneth Brandt was born in Norfolk and raised in the Randolph area. He graduated from Randolph High in 1965 where shortly after he joined the Army. He served in the Army from 1966 to 1968, serving one tour in Germany. He was a member of the NRA, VFW, Paralyzed Veterans of America and numerous other organizations.

After living in Nebraska, he came to Missouri in 1995 where he settled in Bloomfield for the remainder of his days, working at the Purina Plant in Bloomfield, Mo., until retirement.

He was married to Rhonda Stacey in November 1976 until her passing in 1982. Lon was then married to Hallie Fernau on Jan. 05, 1990, until her passing in 2013.

Surviving Lon is one son, Kenneth Brandt of Georgetown, Texas; one daughter, Joyce, husband Christopher Clark of Milton, Fla., and their three children, Alexis Milavickas, her husband, Mark of Fort Hood, Texas, Christine Clark and Jesse Clark, both of Milton; one brother, Jon Brandt of Pierce; one sister, Marilyn Schwandt of New Ulm, Minn.; and longtime companion Shirley Campbell of Bloomfield, Mo. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and their families.

Lon was preceded in death by his brother, Raymond Brandt; and sisters-in-law Connie Brandt and Katherine Dalke (Brandt).

Casketbearers will be Joe Brandt, Thomas Wiese, Connor Brandt, Cadin Brandt, Keith Kahlo and Tyson Schwandt.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

In other news

Lon Brandt

Lon Brandt

NORFOLK — Services for Lon K. Brandt, 74, Bloomfield, Mo., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be conducted…

Merrill Kullbom Jr.

Merrill Kullbom Jr.

NORFOLK — Services for Lt. Col. Merrill Clark “Mick” Kullbom Jr., 82, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Dennis Reich will officiate.

Betty Butler

Betty Butler

BLOOMFIELD —  Services for Betty Butler, 83, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Betty Butler died Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

Helen Lukens Cory

Helen Lukens Cory

CROFTON — Services for Helen A. Lukens Cory, 93, Yankton, formerly of Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. An Duy Phan will officiate with burial in St. Andrew’s Cemetery in Bloomfield.

Michael Kinney

Michael Kinney

NELIGH — Memorial services for Michael E. “Mike” Kinney, 64, rural Elgin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Calvary Bible Church in Neligh. The Rev. Peter Sample will officiate with inurnment in Park Cemetery west of Elgin.

Carole Nelson

Carole Nelson

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Carole Nelson, 70, of Battle Creek are pending with Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek.

Ronald McCaw

Ronald McCaw

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Ronald McCaw, 77, Hartington, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Ronald McCaw died Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Edgewood Vista in Norfolk.

Donovan Dahlquist

Donovan Dahlquist

LAUREL — Services for Donovan D. Dahlquist, 88, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Donovan Dahlquist died Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.

Judith Rullo

Judith Rullo

MADISON — Services for Judith M. Rullo, 80, Columbus, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara