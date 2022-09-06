SPENCER — Services for Lola Johnson, 86, Lynch, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Lola Johnson died Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
CREIGHTON — Services for Milan Jensen, 83, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. The Rev. Janelle Siffring will officiate with burial at a later date in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
ALLIANCE — Services for Lillian K. Chapman, 62, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at Bates-Gould Funeral Home in Alliance. David Clement will officiate.
NORFORK — Services for Orlin I. Olson, 87, of Norfolk will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Revs. Cindy Cone and Chris Hruska officiating. Family burial will take place at a later date.
OMAHA — Graveside services for Robert W. Vogtman, 62, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the Omaha National Cemetery in Omaha.
Memorial services for Erling C. “Chuck” Nerem, 87, Thor, Iowa, were Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Ullensvang Lutheran Church in Thor. Burial with military honors was in East Ullensvang Lutheran Cemetery in Thor.
BAZILE MILLS — Services for Sylvia Hrbek, 99, Creighton, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at Christ Lutheran Church in Bazile Mills. The Rev. Terry Huber will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
WAYNE — Services for Robert A. “Bob” Jones, 82, rural Wakefield, are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. Robert Jones died Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at his farm home.
PIERCE — Services for Joyce L. Stark, 68, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. The Rev. Kevin Vogel will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in rural Pierce.