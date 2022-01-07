 Skip to main content
Lola Bruns

PLAINVIEW — Services for Lola M. Bruns, 94, Plainview, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Plainview. Burial will be in the St. Ignatius of Catholic Cemetery in Plainview.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.

Lola Bruns died Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at the Plainview Manor.

Memorials may be directed to the St. Paul’s Catholic Church. Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview is in charge of arrangements.

