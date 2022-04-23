Lois Werner

Lois E. Werner, 91, Lenexa, Kan., formerly of Meadow Grove, died Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
1931-2022
Lois Elizabeth Werner was born on Jan. 7, 1931, in Kansas City, Mo., to Henry J. Emshoff and Lillian B. Hettinger Emshoff. She attended Kansas City Public Schools and graduated in 1948 from Paseo High School.
Lois met the love of her life, Robert F. Werner, at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. They were married on Feb. 4, 1950, in Kansas City. They moved to Nebraska and farmed south of Meadow Grove for 13 years. Four children were born to this union: Robert Jr., Melodie, Gregory and Kimberly.
Lois loved travel, music and animals. After raising children, Lois and Bob traveled within the United States and enjoyed a trip to Europe. Lois worked with Bob in the motel management business in Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas and Kansas. Lois retired in 1998.
Preceding Lois in death were her parents; sister Elinor and spouse Willis Freeman; sister-in-law Patty and spouse Bruce Merten; and grandson Christopher Werner.
Surviving are her spouse of 72 years, Bob; son Robert Jr. (Kathy); daughter Melodie (Lloyd) Slaymaker; son Greg (Jayne); and daughter Kim Werner (Doug McQuinn); eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.