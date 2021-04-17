NORFOLK — Services for Lois Welch, 86, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Friday, April 16, 2021, at her home.
LAUREL — Services for George Hinrichs, 90, Laurel, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 4, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. Darren Timberlake will officiate. Private burial will take place prior to the service in the Laurel Cemetery with military rites by the Laurel American Leg…
ATKINSON — Services for Ashley M. Hurley, 27, Grand Island, formerly of Atkinson, were Saturday, April 17, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be at a later date.
NELIGH — Graveside services for Janice L. Logan, 80, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, April 23, at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh. John Peterson will officiate.
AINSWORTH — Services for Ruth C. Smith, 93, Ainsworth, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, at the United Methodist Church in Ainsworth. Burial will be in the Ainsworth Cemetery.
WAUSA — Services for Betty Jean Schumacher, 94, Wausa, will be on Wednesday, April 21, at 2 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Wausa with the Rev. Judy Carlson officiating. Burial will be in the Magnet cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. with a rosary at 5 p.m. at th…
LAUREL — Services for George Hinrichs, 90, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. He died Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
ATKINSON — Services for Mildred L. Swim, 84, Atkinson, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, April 19, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be in the Willowdale Cemetery north of Newport.
NORFOLK — Patricia A. Whitt, 76, Norfolk, died Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. No services will be held.