Lois Welch

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Lois J. Welch, 86, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 22, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
She died Friday, April 16, 2021, at her home.
Memorials may be directed to the Norfolk Public Library Foundation or the Norfolk Catholic Schools Foundation.
Arrangements are under the direction of Home for Funerals.
1934-2021
Lois was born Sept. 3, 1934, in Fargo, N.D., to Carl and Lillian (Borreson) Tate. The family moved to Omaha, where she attended Dundee Elementary School, graduated from Central High School and graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha with a bachelor’s of arts degree in sociology.
Lois married John Welch on Sept. 29, 1956, at Christ the King Catholic Church in Omaha. The couple moved to Norfolk in 1962.
Lois served on the foundation board of the Norfolk Public Library. She mentored children for many years with the TeamMates Mentoring of Norfolk program.
Lois loved spending time visiting with her family and friends. Over the years, Lois and John enjoyed traveling overseas.
She is survived by her spouse, John Welch of Norfolk; sons Gregory (Tracey) Welch of North Platte, David (Cathy) Welch of Omaha, Steve Welch of Phoenix, Ariz., and Christopher (Bari) Welch of Omaha; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Bill (Jane) Tate; and a sister, Sue (Dick) Moore.
