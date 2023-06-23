NORFOLK — Services for Lois J. Voecks, 99, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 24, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave. The Rev. Richard Chrisman will officiate. A private burial service will be held at a later date.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Lois Voecks died Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1923-2023
The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.
Lois June was born Aug. 31, 1923, in Stanton, the daughter of Anton and Grace (Chamberlain) Benson.
She graduated from Norfolk Senior High School in 1942.
Lois worked at JC Penney’s, Guy Stinson, Hested’s Department Store and Home for Funerals.
On May 20, 1987, Lois married Gilbert Voecks in Tempe, Ariz. They later made their home in Norfolk. Gil passed away on April 28, 2013.
Lois enjoyed playing cards, working in her garden, cleaning and collecting dolls.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.
Lois is survived by three of her children, DiAnne Benson of Semmes, Ala., Lori Wilson of Baton Rouge, La., and Jamie Lyall of Norfolk; all her grandchildren; three stepchildren, Mary Vaughn, Gerry Voecks and Jeanne Fontenot, all of Colorado; sisters Beulah (Bruce) Dempsey of Lincoln and Barbara Benson of Seattle, Wash.
She was preceded by her parents; spouse; and two sons, Steve Bartee and Rod Bartee.
