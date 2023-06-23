 Skip to main content
NORFOLK — Services for Lois J. Voecks, 99, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 24, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave. The Rev. Richard Chrisman will officiate. A private burial service will be held at a later date.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Lois Voecks died Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

1923-2023

The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.

Lois June was born Aug. 31, 1923, in Stanton, the daughter of Anton and Grace (Chamberlain) Benson.

She graduated from Norfolk Senior High School in 1942.

Lois worked at JC Penney’s, Guy Stinson, Hested’s Department Store and Home for Funerals.

On May 20, 1987, Lois married Gilbert Voecks in Tempe, Ariz. They later made their home in Norfolk. Gil passed away on April 28, 2013.

Lois enjoyed playing cards, working in her garden, cleaning and collecting dolls.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.

Lois is survived by three of her children, DiAnne Benson of Semmes, Ala., Lori Wilson of Baton Rouge, La., and Jamie Lyall of Norfolk; all her grandchildren; three stepchildren, Mary Vaughn, Gerry Voecks and Jeanne Fontenot, all of Colorado; sisters Beulah (Bruce) Dempsey of Lincoln and Barbara Benson of Seattle, Wash.

She was preceded by her parents; spouse; and two sons, Steve Bartee and Rod Bartee.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

