O’NEILL — Memorial services for Lois Urwiler, 85, St. Edward, formerly of Page, are pending at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. She died Friday, April 16, 2021, at Cloverlodge Care Center in St. Edward.
O’NEILL — Services for Ed Ritts, 84, O’Neill, will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. Private burial will be in the Grimton Cemetery, east of O’Neill.
NORFOLK — Memorial visitation for Joyce D. Schaecher, 73, Tilden, will be 3-7 p.m. Thursday, April 22, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. A time of sharing will begin at 6:30 p.m. Burial will be in McCoy Cemetery in Meadow Grove at a later date.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Lois J. Welch, 86, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 22, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
PLAINVIEW — Services for Shirley Hoffman, 85, Plainview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 23, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Plainview. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Cemetery.
LONG PINE — Memorial services for Donald R. Goodnight, 90, Long Pine, will be at a later date. Per his wishes, his body was donated for anatomical study.
NELIGH — Services for Jane Lichtenberg, 68, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 22, at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh. The Rev. Norlyn Bartens will officiate. Burial will be in the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.
YORK — Private graveside services for Charles J. Davis, 96, York, will be at a later date at the Greenwood Cemetery in York.
