...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 6 PM CST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Sustained northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40
to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and west
central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Thursday to 6 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Cross winds will make travel difficult for high profile
vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Lois Sanderson

CHAMBERS — Services for Lois Sanderson, 85, Chambers, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the United Methodist Church in Chambers. The Rev. Brian Loy will officiate. Burial will be in the Chambers Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with a 7 p.m. prayer service.

Lois Sanderson died Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.

Biglin’s Mortuary of O’Neill is in charge of the arrangements.

Lorraine German

PIERCE — Services for Lorraine M. German, 98, formerly of Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. The Rev. Tim Forget and Deacon Doug Tunink will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Pierce.

Donovan Dahlquist

LAUREL — Services for Donovan D. Dahlquist, 88, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Donovan Dahlquist died Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.

Ronald McCaw

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Ronald McCaw, 77, Hartington, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Ronald McCaw died Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Edgewood Vista in Norfolk.

Joe Beaty

WAYNE — Services for Joe A. Beaty, 73, Wakefield, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Joe Beaty died Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at an Omaha hospital.

Helen Lukens Cory

CROFTON — Services for Helen A. Lukens Cory, 93, Yankton, formerly of Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. An Duy Phan will officiate with burial in St. Andrew’s Cemetery in Bloomfield.

Evelyn Wojcik

LINDSAY — Services for Evelyn E. Wojcik, 92, Lindsay, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Thomas Kinsella

Thomas “Tom” E. Kinsella, 73, passed away on Nov. 5, 2021, at Oakland Manor Nursing Home in Oakland, Iowa.

Kathleen Garvin

LAUREL — Services for Kathleen Garvin, 76, Dixon, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Kathleen Garvin died Tuesday, Nov. 09, 2021, at MercyOne Medical Center in Sioux City.

Betty Butler

BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Betty Butler, 83, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

