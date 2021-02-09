Memorial services for Lois Olin, 91, Longmont, Colo., will be at a later date when pandemic restrictions allow for church services to resume.
She died Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Manor Care Nursing Home in Boulder, Colo., of a stroke and complications from COVID-19.
Lois Elaine Weber Olin was born Jan. 19, 1930, in Bassett, Rock County, on the original homestead settled by her grandparents in the 1880s. Her parents were Frank Weber and Della McCullough from Bassett. She grew up in the Nebraska Sandhills during the Great Depression and Dust Bowl and attended Rock County High School, where she graduated in 1947.
As a young woman, she became an accomplished classical pianist, winning talent contests and entertaining friends and family with her music.
After high school, Lois moved to Colorado and attended business college. She worked for a few years in Denver, where she met and married her first spouse, Claris Pritchard, and together, they had four children.
In 1962, she moved back to Nebraska, began working as a college secretary then worked her way up to being the bookstore manager at Northeastern Nebraska College in Norfolk for over 30 years.
She was married a second time in 1975 to Robert “Bob” Olin from Norfolk.
Lois and Bob retired to beautiful Longmont in 1998, where she enjoyed looking after her grandchildren, attending local concerts, volunteering for causes that inspired her and singing in the choir at the Longs Peak United Methodist Church. Lois loved to make everyone feel welcome and cherished her family and many choir friends.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Della Weber; her spouse, Robert Olin; and a son, Mark Pritchard of Longmont.
Lois is survived by a sister, Shirley Jean DiMatteis in Bethel Park, Pa.; a son, John Pritchard in Longmont; a daughter, Coral Yuen in Englewood, Colo.; a daughter in Florida; as well as five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.