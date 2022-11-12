NORFOLK — Services for Lois A. Nielsen, 90, Norfolk, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at the Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will be officiating the service. Burial will be in the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk and will also begin one hour prior to service time at the church on Tuesday.
Lois Nielsen died on Friday, Nov. 11, at the Heritage of Bel Air Nursing Home in Norfolk. Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1932-2022
Lois was born on April 23, 1932, in Pierce, to Emil and Rose (Lierman) Retzlaff. She was baptized at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hadar and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Lois attended grade school at St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Norfolk and graduated from Norfolk High School before attending Norfolk Business College for secretarial skills.
She married Howard Nielsen on March 23, 1952, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hadar. He died on Nov. 25, 1992. After marriage, Lois and Howard farmed in Stanton County and also in Illinois and Wisconsin until moving to Norfolk in 1962. She began working as a dental technician in 1965 for Wells Dental Lab until 1980. She then worked at the city attorney’s office for two years. She enjoyed her flowers, little vegetable gardens, watching baseball and Husker football games.
She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Norfolk. She volunteered with church activities and enjoyed china painting with her friends and carving birds out of wood.
Survivors include her sons Curtis (Janet) Nielsen of Tyndall, S.D., Mitch (Karen) Nielsen of Madison; four grandchildren Diane (Mike) Tworek, Dani (Brian) Hadcock, Shawn (Amanda) Nielsen, Nicholas (Robin) Nielsen; eight great-grandchildren; sister Janet (Gene) Claussen of Wayne.
She was preceded in death by spouse Howard, parents Emil and Rose, brothers Milton, Delbert and Marvin, and sister Delpha Wolff.
Casket bearers will be Shawn Nielsen, Nicholas Nielsen, Mike Tworek, Brian Hadcock, Wayne Hansen and Mert Palmer.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.