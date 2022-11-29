 Skip to main content
NORFOLK — Services for Lois J. Miller, 88, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Lois Miller died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.

1934-2022

Lois was born on Feb. 24, 1934, in Wayne to Collier and Alice (Martin) Boyce. She graduated from Wayne High School.

Lois married Vernon Miller on Dec. 9, 1951, at St. Paul’s in Winside. They farmed in the Winside area. They moved to Norfolk in 2004.

Lois was an amazing farm wife, always having meals ready for the whole family. Lois and Vernon always made it to all of the children’s sporting events. She enjoyed sewing, homemade ice cream, being involved in many organizations such as Christ Lutheran Church, Norfolk, Scattered Neighbor Extension Club, Square Dancers for 40 years, Card Club for 62 years, past member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Winside, taught Sunday school and belonged to the ladies aid.

Survivors include seven children, Dale Miller of Blair, Phyllis (Larry) Cleveland of Norfolk, Carla (Jay) Dowler of Houston, Texas, LaVerle (Kathy) Miller of Grand Island, Brent (Amy) Miller of Norfolk, Coleene (Mitch) Robinson of Fort Calhoon and Kyle (Cindy) Miller of Laurel; 17 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; a great-grandchild on the way; brother Larry Boyce of Pennsylvania; sister Linda (Jim) Martindale of Lincoln; sister-in-law Perriann Boyce of Sioux City, Iowa; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Collier and Alice; spouse Vernon, who passed away in 2017; brothers Don Boyce, Dick Boyce, Kenneth Boyce, Terry Boyce and Robert Boyce; and three great-grandchildren.

Casketbearers will be grandsons Nick Cleveland, Brandon Cleveland, Cody Cleveland, Collier Miller, Brady Miller, Chad Miller, Ben Robinson, Anthony Dowler and Sean Dowler. Honorary casketbearers will be granddaughters Jessica Gorsett, Katie Keasling, Enjoli Donner, Erica Pilger, Brooke Hedemark, Sara Wucher, Erin Carlson and Brittany Dowler.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

