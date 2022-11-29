NORFOLK — Services for Lois J. Miller, 88, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
Lois Miller died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
1934-2022
Lois was born on Feb. 24, 1934, in Wayne to Collier and Alice (Martin) Boyce. She graduated from Wayne High School.
Lois married Vernon Miller on Dec. 9, 1951, at St. Paul’s in Winside. They farmed in the Winside area. They moved to Norfolk in 2004.
Lois was an amazing farm wife, always having meals ready for the whole family. Lois and Vernon always made it to all of the children’s sporting events. She enjoyed sewing, homemade ice cream, being involved in many organizations such as Christ Lutheran Church, Norfolk, Scattered Neighbor Extension Club, Square Dancers for 40 years, Card Club for 62 years, past member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Winside, taught Sunday school and belonged to the ladies aid.
Survivors include seven children, Dale Miller of Blair, Phyllis (Larry) Cleveland of Norfolk, Carla (Jay) Dowler of Houston, Texas, LaVerle (Kathy) Miller of Grand Island, Brent (Amy) Miller of Norfolk, Coleene (Mitch) Robinson of Fort Calhoon and Kyle (Cindy) Miller of Laurel; 17 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; a great-grandchild on the way; brother Larry Boyce of Pennsylvania; sister Linda (Jim) Martindale of Lincoln; sister-in-law Perriann Boyce of Sioux City, Iowa; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Collier and Alice; spouse Vernon, who passed away in 2017; brothers Don Boyce, Dick Boyce, Kenneth Boyce, Terry Boyce and Robert Boyce; and three great-grandchildren.
Casketbearers will be grandsons Nick Cleveland, Brandon Cleveland, Cody Cleveland, Collier Miller, Brady Miller, Chad Miller, Ben Robinson, Anthony Dowler and Sean Dowler. Honorary casketbearers will be granddaughters Jessica Gorsett, Katie Keasling, Enjoli Donner, Erica Pilger, Brooke Hedemark, Sara Wucher, Erin Carlson and Brittany Dowler.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.