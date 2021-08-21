Lois Luebbers

PIERCE — Services for Lois J. Luebbers, 93, Pierce, are pending at the Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. Luebbers died on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at the Heritage of Bel Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
Marlyn John “Marty” Kruse left us on Aug. 12, 2021, succumbing to Alzheimer’s. His spouse, Karen, and daughter, Karissa, were at his side.
SPENCER — Services for Janice E. Kulm, 74, Spencer, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Kulm died on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
COLERIDGE — Services for Hugo Eugene Milander, 87, Laurel, formerly of Coleridge, will be at 10:30 am on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at the Pilgrim Congregational Church in Coleridge, with the Rev. Terry Buol officiating.. Burial will be in the Coleridge City Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday, at…
ATKINSON — Graveside services for Phillip J. Keating, 65, Atkinson, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Atkinson.
O’NEILL — Memorial services for Wade C. Latzel, 64, O’Neill, will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate.
Services for Norma J. Milner Arkfeld, 78, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home in Lawrence, Kan. Burial will be in Eudora Cemetery.
HUMPHREY — Services for Marcelline Foltz, 85, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
PLAINVIEW — Graveside memorial services for Janet Lederer, 81, Plainview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.