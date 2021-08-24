Lois Luebbers

PIERCE — Services for Lois J. Luebbers, 93, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce will officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in rural Osmond.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services.
Luebbers died Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
1928-2021
Lois was born on March 3, 1928, to Harry and Hattie (Miller) Ziemer in rural Randolph. She was baptized March 11, 1928, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph. She grew up on a farm north of Pierce and attended School District 18 to the eighth grade. She helped her parents on the family farm and also took care of her mother who was in ill health.
In 1960, she moved to Pierce with her parents due to the health of her father. She cared for her parents and did seamstress work from their home. After the deaths of her parents, she worked as a certified nurse aide at Pierce Manor for 19 years.
She married Matt Luebbers on Dec. 2, 1983, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, in Norfolk. After marriage, the couple made their home in Pierce.
Lois always was willing to help someone that needed help.
Survivors include her several nieces and nephews on Matt and Lois’s family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Hattie; her spouse, Matt Luebbers, who died Dec. 26, 2001; and brother and sister-in-law Leslie and Julene Ziemer.
Organist will be Shirley Hetrick, and soloist will be Duane Christiansen. Christiansen will sing “How Great Thou Art,” and “On Eagle’s Wings.” The congregational hymn will be “Be Not Afraid.”
Casketbearers will be Eric Acklie, Jeremy Reed, Mike Ziemer, Marlin Zautke, Vernon Zautke and Roy Zautke.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.