Lois Kumm

PLAINVIEW — Services for Lois R. Kumm, 87, Brunswick, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 6, at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate. Burial will be in the Brunswick Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church in Plainview.

Lois Kumm died Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview is in charge of arrangements.

1935-2023

Lois Rose Kumm was born July 6, 1935, in Brunswick to Lovern and Helen Snodgrass. She was baptized on July 26, 1945, at the Plainview Country Club by the Rev. A.W. Marts and was confirmed on March 25, 1956, by Pastor Marcus Gerike at the Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Osmond.

Lois attended school at Brunswick Public School and graduated in 1952.

She married John J. Kumm on March 15, 1955, by Pastor Easterday at the Community Church in Brunswick. Lois and John were blessed with two children, Janelle Gilpin and Randy Kumm of Brunswick.

Survivors include her spouse, John Kumm; daughter Janelle Gilpin of Norfolk and her children Kristy (Eric) Matson of Smithville, Mo., Kim (Justin) Bruha of Plainview and Brian (Chenae) Gilpin of Heartford, S.D.; son Randall (Lorri) Kumm of Brunswick and their children Sarah (Phil) Rasmussen of Wahoo and Amanda (Brauk) Thomas of Yutan; great-grandchildren Noah and Kaitlin Matson, Brodi, Brayden, Brysen and Breanna Bruha, ChayLee and Leim Gilpin, Taylin and Cooper Rasmussen and Ryland Thomas. Also surviving her are brothers and sisters-in-laws, Gerald and Hazel Kumm and Dale and Verona Howard.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Lovern and Helen Snodgrass, and a brother and sister-in-law, Marvin and Janice Koehler.

