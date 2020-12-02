You have permission to edit this article.
Lois Johnson

WISNER — Private services for Lois A. Johnson, 94, Wisner, are set for Sunday, Dec. 6.

She died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.

Minnick Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

1926-2020

Lois Ann (Olson) Johnson was born on Nov. 17, 1926, on a small farm in rural Wayne County, northwest of Wayne, to Anton and Elsie (Bruce) Olson. Lois Ann Olson was baptized on April 17, 1927, by the Rev. Coy L. Stager in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Wayne. Lois went to live with her grandparents, John and Anna Bruse, in Wisner after the death of her mother, Elsie, in 1930.

Lois attended the Wisner Public Schools, where she graduated in 1944 with a three-year teaching permit. Lois taught for three years in Cuming County Rural Schools: District 16, 17 and 79.

On Christmas evening, Dec. 25, 1947, Lois was united in marriage to Gerald Duane Johnson by the Rev. Ernest Gaither at the United Methodist Church Parsonage in Wisner in a private ceremony.

Lois and Gerald made their home southwest of Wisner on the Alber’s Turkey Farm until 1969 when they moved into Lois’s grandparent’s home in Wisner.

On Nov. 24, 1948, Lois and Gerald had a son, William Duane Johnson, and over the years four deceased baby boys.

Lois and Gerald enjoyed the grandkids’ activities, raising horses and ponies, gardening, camping, fishing, visiting relatives and helping others.

Lois’s favorite Bible verse was the “23rd Psalm” and her favorite church song was “In The Garden.”

Lois was a member of the United Methodist Church of Christ, United Church Women, a 50-plus years member of the Wisner/Wayne Order of the Eastern Star, and a life member of the Wisner VFW Auxiliary Post 5767.

Lois spent 21 years working as a clerk at the Wisner Post Office before retiring to enjoy retired life with Gerald.

Lois is survived by her son, William, and his spouse, Darlene Johnson; granddaughter Brittanie Ann Butterfield; granddaughter Brandie Lea and Charles Cleveland; granddaughter Bobbie Marie and Jeff Luschen; grandson Jerel Evan and Keri Johnson; great-grandchildren Josie Butterfield, Tanner Stubbert, Gianna Cleveland, Tirany Luschen, Jayla Cleveland, Grace Johnson and Lucas Johnson; and many nieces and nephews and cousins.

Lois was preceded in death by her spouse of almost 71 years, Gerald Johnson on Dec. 24, 2018; her father, Anton Olson; her mother, Elsie Olson; her stepmother, Della Olson; her brother, Harold Olson; four infant sons; and a granddaughter, Janika Luschen.

Due to COVID-19 and the concerns for the public and family welfare, the family is planning on a private family service. The funeral will be limited to her immediate family, cousins, nieces and nephews.

